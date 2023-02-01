F1 plans include 10-year run in Las Vegas

Clark County is set to recognize the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as an annual event for at least the next 10-years.

Clark County is set to recognize the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as an annual event for at least the next 10-years.

When announced last November, the race was noted to be occurring for at least three years in-and-around the Las Vegas Strip. But F1 and area officials have been adamant since that the race would be a long-term fixture on the city’s event calendar.

The decade-long agreement notes the race will take place annually the weekend before Thanksgiving beginning this year and running through at least through 2032. The resolution is set to be adopted at Tuesday’s Board of Clark County Commissioners meeting.

The county would also recognize the race will run on both public and private rights of way.

Clark County would also waive an ordinance that doesn’t approve permits for events to occur on the Strip between Sahara and Tropicana avenues, except for Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays, between one hour after sunrise and one hour before sunset. The ordinance states that typically isn’t allowed due to traffic concerns.

The 3.8-mile, 50-lap race taking place at night includes a stretch on Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue.

Waiving that ordinance only holds true if the race is held on the weekend before Thanksgiving each year.

Clark County would also work with race officials setting up the race each year. The set-up work is tentatively slated to occur over five days, running between the Wednesday through the Sunday ahead of race week.

There is around $30 million worth of infrastructure work that needs to be conducted before the first race takes place Nov. 16-18. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft noted last year that F1 officials could seek public assistance to help pay for some of that work.

Liberty Media, F1’s parent company, has begun work on its paddock building located at the intersection of Harmon and Koval Lane. The four-story, 300,000 square-foot facility will serve as the main hub of race day activity. The start/finish line, driver pits, VIP space and spectator areas are planned for the 39-acre site. Liberty Media is expected to spend $500 million on the paddock site.

“It is absolutely incredible how quickly that building is going up,” said Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO.

The race weekend is expected to generate an economic impact of around $1 billion. Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO, has high hopes for the race.

“It is going to be the biggest event in the world in 2023,” Hill said. “Having Formula One on Las Vegas Boulevard on a Saturday night just isn’t going to be beaten. People want to be here for that, so we’re excited and our resort partners are excited, too.”

