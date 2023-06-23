88°F
Formula 1

F1 seeks marshals for Las Vegas Grand Prix

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
Fans check out a Red Bull race car during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest at Caes ...
Fans check out a Red Bull race car during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you missed the chance to purchase tickets, for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, there’s another way to get up close and personal with the action.

Formula One announced Friday that it is accepting applications for race marshals and marshal support service providers for the November race.

“Race marshals will promote overall efficiency and safety of the event,” Formula 1 said.

Officials are looking for flagging and communication marshals, pit lane and grid marshals and intervention marshals (which help with on-track incidents and other tasks involving manual labor).

Marshal support personnel will help with hospitality, registration, equipment management and transportation for the marshals.

Applications are available at the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

