F1 seeks marshals for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Marshals will help with various aspects of the Formula 1 race set for November on a 3.8-mile circuit that includes the Las Vegas Strip.

Fans check out a Red Bull race car during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you missed the chance to purchase tickets, for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, there’s another way to get up close and personal with the action.

Formula One announced Friday that it is accepting applications for race marshals and marshal support service providers for the November race.

Looking to get involved at the inaugural race? The #LasVegasGP is now accepting applications for experienced race marshals and marshal support service providers for the much-anticipated race weekend November 16-18. 🏁 https://t.co/sHVITWu00b pic.twitter.com/Ka6puS5GDL — F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) June 23, 2023

“Race marshals will promote overall efficiency and safety of the event,” Formula 1 said.

Officials are looking for flagging and communication marshals, pit lane and grid marshals and intervention marshals (which help with on-track incidents and other tasks involving manual labor).

Marshal support personnel will help with hospitality, registration, equipment management and transportation for the marshals.

Applications are available at the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

