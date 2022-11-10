Formula One grandstand to be built in front of Bellagio fountains

MGM Resorts is rolling out all the stops for the 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, including a seating area in front of the popular Fountains of Bellagio.

Grandstands will be built in front of the Fountains of Bellagio for the 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (MGM Resorts)

MGM Resorts is rolling out all the stops for the 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, including a seating area lined up in front of the popular Fountains of Bellagio.

The resort giant opened sales to race packages that include tickets to the three-day Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 16-18, 2023, and a three-night hotel stay at one of its resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Weekend packages start at $2,827 for what may be one of the most picturesque seating areas of the race — a massive grandstand to be constructed in front of the Bellagio on the Strip. Only guests staying at MGM properties will have access to the Bellagio spectator area.

Participating MGM Resorts properties include Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.

Fans can purchase up to two race tickets per package, and a minimum three-night stay required. All-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages within the grandstands are included.

“In just over a year, F1 fans from around the globe will see how Las Vegas throws a party,” Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “In addition to the Bellagio Grandstands, which will set new standards for event viewing, we will create a round-the-clock celebration worthy of this international spectacular.”

In addition to the Bellagio grandstands, MGM Resorts is offering a race-and-stay package with access to the Paddock Grandstands. Those grandstands will be located in the heart of the action, with views of the start and finish line and views of the pit lane and team garages. Those packages also begin at $2,827.

