Formula One Las Vegas tickets go on sale priced at $500-$10K

An artist's rendering of Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix race, scheduled for 2023. (Formula One)

The first tickets for the 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale Tuesday.

Initial prices for varying ticket packages listed on the race’s website range between $500 and $10,000, before taxes and fees.

American Express cardholders were given the first opportunity to buy tickets to the highly anticipated Formula One race weekend slated to occur Nov. 16-18, 2023. The 50-lap race is planned to start at 10 p.m. Nov. 18, 2023, with cars going in excess of 212 mph. Fans who signed up for the race’s priority list can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the general public able to buy tickets starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.

All grandstand and general admission tickets are being sold as three-day passes and include different ranges of inclusive food and drinks. Customers are limited to eight tickets each.

The cheapest tickets at $500 were advertised for a standing room only section located at the MSG Sphere. Those include all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages. Two different grandstand areas at the Sphere were listed at $2,000 per person.

A grandstand section at the East Harmon Zone, located just east of the intersection of Harmon and Koval Lane near the paddock area, was listed at $2,500. The Skybox Shared Hospitality area of the East Harmon Zone will run fans $10,000, and include all-inclusive food and beverages, including alcoholic choices.

Prices for the South Koval, North Koval, West Harmon and Paddock zones weren’t listed on the race’s website. Aside from the previously announced spectators zones, various resorts will have their own viewing zones, including Wynn, Caesars Palace and Bellagio, according to the website’s map.

