Here’s how to get regular updates on Las Vegas Grand Prix road work

Clark County and the Las Vegas Grand Prix are again partnering to launch a text line to keep motorists on top of the latest road work tied to preparing, then dismantling the circuit for this year’s race.

Traffic is backed up on both eastbound and westbound Sands Avenue near the Sphere as construction for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues around the Strip, as seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County and the Las Vegas Grand Prix are again partnering to launch a text line to keep motorists on top of the latest road work tied to preparing, then dismantling the circuit for this year’s race.

The text update system will alert those who sign up for the latest work and related road restrictions as race preparation begins Sept. 1, the grand prix and the county announced Wednesday.

Those interested in signing up can text F1LV to 31996 to enroll. Once entered into the database, users will receive text updates each Sunday and Wednesday on the latest work schedule. Additional messages will also be texted during the week, as needed by officials. The program is available in both English and Spanish.

In addition to the text messages service, next week the Las Vegas Grand Prix will launch an interactive website where motorists can view race-related road work schedules, in order to plan their daily commutes around any potential traffic hot spots.

This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to occur Nov. 21-23 on the same 3.9-mile course that runs mainly on public roads, incoming Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands and Harmon avenues.

The infrastructure work tied to this year’s race is set to take place between September and late December, a scaled down schedule compared to the nine months of disruption for last year’s inaugural race.

Work is planned to take place in sections, beginning near the intersection of Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard and making its way counterclockwise around the circuit. The majority of the road impacts are planned for overnight, aside from the full closure of the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval between, as crews construct a temporary bridge. This year’s Flamingo bridge will be half the size of the structure used last year, aimed at minimizing impact to neighboring businesses.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.