Las Vegas Grand Prix: How to make the most of F1 without a ticket

From ogling cars to shopping for merch to drinking from a shoe, there are plenty of F1-related things to do away from the track.

The Shoey Bar, where fans can re-create the iconic racing celebration of drinking from a shoe, will return to the Fountain Courtyard next to Bellagio’s main valet. (MGM Resorts International)

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix Collection will be available for purchase at the F1 Las Vegas Hub at The Venetian. (Formula One)

A pop-up retail outlet for Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise near the waterfall atrium between The Venetian and the Palazzo in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guests play Formula 1 race video games at the Williams Racing Fanzone, a pop up up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, outside New-York New-York hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The “Heritage Zone” displaying items of historical races at the Williams Racing Fanzone, a pop up up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, outside New-York New-York hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An official Williams Racing team kit at the Williams Racing Fanzone, a pop up up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, outside New-York New-York hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Whether you’ve been a diehard Formula One fan since the Jackie Stewart days or just want to see what all the fuss is about, there are plenty of ways to get in on the Las Vegas Grand Prix action without a race ticket — and without paying hundreds of dollars to attend a watch party.

Events

• Performance cars will be on display throughout the Fontainebleau Las Vegas as part of the Aston Martin British Bloodline experience. The collection offers up the new DB12 Super Tourer and the AMR24 Formula 1 challenger, vintage models including the 1952 DB2 and 1963 DB4GT, and a 1965 DB5 from the James Bond movie “Goldfinger” and a DB5 stunt car used in “No Time to Die.” The Aston Martin British Bloodline experience will be open through Nov. 24.

• The Williams Racing team will turn the Brooklyn Bridge in front of New York-New York into an interactive fan zone. The free event will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 19-23.

• Guenther Steiner, former team principal of the Haas Formula One team and one of the star’s of the Netflix series “Drive to Survive,” will offer up insights during “In the Driver’s Seat: A Q&A with Guenther Steiner.” The free event will take place inside Ghostbar at the Palms at 2 p.m. Nov. 23.

• Test your tire-changing skills at the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge, which also will include RM Sotheby’s cars, race simulators and a Patrón Tequila pop-up. The experience will be open Nov. 20-24 at Encore’s Players Lounge.

• The Shoey Bar, where fans can re-create the iconic racing celebration of drinking from a shoe, returns to Bellagio. It opens at noon each day, Nov. 21-23, in the Fountain Courtyard next to the hotel’s main valet.

• Resorts World has launched a temporary indoor racing experience featuring high-performance electric karts from K1 Speed. It’s open daily through Nov. 24; prices start at $31.95.

• The Pit Stop at Resorts World will offer family-friendly activations and racing simulators, along with food from some of the property’s restaurants, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 22-23.

• Fans of exotic cars can see a selection of Bugattis on display Nov. 21-23 in the South Valet at Wynn Las Vegas, while Magnus Walker and Khyzyl Saleem’s TWR Supercat will be at the resort Nov. 20-24.

• Stadium Swim will host a Red Bull watch party starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 23. Fans 21 and over wearing race gear will be admitted free. An RB14 Static Car will be displayed, and themed cocktails will be available.

• The City of Henderson is hosting a free watch party on Water Street Plaza’s 42-foot screen. Las Vegas Grand Prix swag will be given away, and the first 250 people will receive free food. The Henderson Animal Care and Control facility will host a pet supply drive with those making donations eligible to win tickets to next year’s race. The party starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at 240 S. Water St.

Shopping

• The F1 Las Vegas Hub will be the home of race team gear as well as official 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix merchandise, including collaborations with Peanuts, the Golden Knights, the Raiders and Malbon Golf. It will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 9 to Dec. 2 next to the LOVE sculpture in the Waterfall Atrium at The Venetian.

• The Mercedes F1 pop-up shop will offer exclusive merchandise along with race simulators, memorabilia and a virtual tour of the team’s garage guided by Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Toto Wolff. It will be open around the clock Nov. 8-24 in the Aria lobby.

• Lewis Hamilton will have a major presence at Wynn Las Vegas from Nov. 22-24. A limited-edition collection from his clothing brand, +44, will be sold at a boutique pop-up at Encore Beach Club, while his Almave nonalcoholic agave spirit will take over Casa Playa.

• The pop-up Ferrari Boutique, offering collections for men and women as well as one-of-a-kind and signed items, will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20-24 in Bellagio’s promenade shops near the main hotel elevators.

• The French fashion house Balmain will have a pop-up boutique that includes the Balmain Racing menswear capsule. It will be open 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Nov. 15 through Jan. 5 in Bellagio’s promenade shops.

