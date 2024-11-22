Las Vegas Grand Prix shows off new spectator areas

Some of the more interesting and most expensive spectator areas for the Las Vegas Grand Prix are located in garages on the ground floor and atop the roof of the Formula One Pit Building.

Fans who ponied up pricey tickets got their first opportunities to check out the upscale spectator areas on Thursday.

On the far north end of the massive 300,000-square-foot building sits the Fontainebleau Papi Steak Garage high-end space that feature bites from the namesake steak house in the resort, with a clublike interior, with a DJ booth and openings to the road level of the race’s first turn.

“This is the first time seeing it myself, I think it’s very beautiful,” David “Papi” Einhorn, owner of Papi Steak, said Thursday. “I’m blown away with how beautiful it is, and I think it’s going to be a great F1 experience for everybody.”

Papi’s held an event at the Miami Grand Prix at the 72 Club, but it wasn’t a garage-set space, a feature that makes the Las Vegas offering more unique. The Las Vegas space is the most-exclusive ticket to the grand prix, costing patrons $35,000 for the three-day ticket, which covers events held from Thursday through Saturday.

Wynn Grid Club

Throughout the three-story complex are different private suites for various companies, with the Wynn Grid Club located on the far north end on the structure’s second floor. Wynn looked to bring everything their customers expect at their Strip properties, trackside. The space features a large indoor space, with a large bar, and a wrap-around balcony space overlooking the track’s Turn 1.

“It’s our extra special opportunity for guests to come in and get moments we hope we are creating that you won’t see anywhere else on the paddock,” said Sherri DeSalvio, executive director of resort events and partnerships for Wynn Las Vegas. “For us, that of course is extra special executions inside and we’ll bring in some additional entertainment. We have our experienced F1 experts with F1 with us that will be giving us live race updates.”

Guests there will be treated to high-end food options, such as lobster, food towers and wagyu beef options.

The grand prix’s rooftop experience was taken to new heights this year with the addition of two new attractions. Guests with Paddock Club tickets have access to the rooftop option, with three-day tickets starting at around $10,000 and featuring access to all-inclusive, specially curated food offerings and premium open bars.

Las Vegas Skate Circuit

A 2,600-square-foot synthetic ice skating rink is stationed on the pit building’s roof, near its south end. Guests with Paddock Club access can skate for free, while enjoying special food and drink options in the seating areas surrounding the rink.

Those who are less sure of their balance can use F1-team branded skating aids to help them get around the rink.

Skate rentals are available for those who want to take a lap around the rink while F1 drivers are taking laps around the street circuit.

LIV on the Grid

Fontainebleau was not yet open for last year’s grand prix, so the property is striving to make the most out of its presence this year.

Aside from the Papi Steak space, the Fontainebleau’s presence also can be found on the rooftop of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the LIV on the Grid nightclub. The space represents the first-ever nightclub on a Formula One paddock roof.

The club is open to anyone with paddock access who is at least 21 years old, but the tables are private and booked out to guests, in typical Las Vegas fashion. At any given time, Fontainebleau executive Michael Waltman expects 300 partygoers will be in LIV.

“We’re always up for a challenge and anything Vegas we love to enhance,” said Waltman, who is senior vice president of hospitality and nightlife. “We’re excited for all of the guests in the paddock and guests who have purchased tables here to really enhance their entire weekend with this experience, on top of the race.”

Among the amenities is a light-up dance floor for guests who want to jam to the sounds of well-known DJs, such as Fountainebleau resident artist Dom Dolla.

‘High energy and excitement of Vegas’

Of those who purchased tables at LIV, Waltman said he has seen some crossover from customers who have previously enjoyed similar service at LIV in the Fountainebleau.

“There’s definitely the clientele that loves the high energy and excitement of Vegas,” Waltman said. “I think people were excited to see this opportunity, some people that love racing and some people that maybe are still learning about it. So it was a great way to bring those two things together.”

Investing so heavily in the race’s VIP spaces, Fontainebleau hopes to further push its brand’s identity to those in attendance for the race.

“We get to connect with the guests in this area and they get to understand the kind of product we can deliver,” Waltman said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the brand to guests coming from all around the world to see the race.”

