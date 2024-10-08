Las Vegas Grand Prix track lighting installation begins on Strip

Las Vegas Grand Prix track lighting installation begins on the Strip as setup work continues toward next month’s race.

Traffic on Koval Lane, near Grand Prix Plaza, where Las Vegas Grand Prix track lighting installation is complete, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue will see two lanes closed between midnight and 9 a.m., Monday-Friday as crews install the lighting rigs. The installation began Monday and is slated to last until Nov. 1, according to the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s interactive traffic website.

The work will occur as the northbound Strip in front of the Bellagio is down two lanes, as crews construct a high-end hospitality space over the Fountains at Bellagio. Track lighting installation will occur within the two-lane closure already in place along the Bellagio stretch.

Sands will see two lanes closed overnight as track lighting installation occurs, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday-Friday, through Oct. 18.

Track lighting and barrier installation on Harmon is already completed, as is track lighting installation on Koval Lane.

Next week will likely cause the most disruption to motorists far as traffic implications are concerned, as crews install the temporary Flamingo Road vehicular bridge over Koval. The bridge installation will result in the intersection of Flamingo and Koval being closed to all traffic between 9 p.m. Monday and 9 p.m. Oct. 19.

This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take place Nov. 21-23 on a 3.8-mile circuit mainly including public roads such as Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval, Sands and Harmon, and private portions run around the Formula One pit building and Sphere.

