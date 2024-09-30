Las Vegas Grand Prix track lighting installation progresses to the Strip

Road restrictions related to Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit setup will pick up over the coming weeks, with track lighting installation reaching the Strip.

Tractors and equipment near the trees outside the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

As track lighting installation continues, crews also will begin adding track barriers along the 3.8-mile track, consisting of mainly public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues. This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take place Nov. 21-23.

Track lighting

Track lighting installation will lead to a number of lane restrictions across the grand prix circuit.

Koval: Nightly two-lane reductions will occur on Koval between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Thursday, with one travel lane open to traffic in each direction.

Sands: Nightly two-lane restrictions will occur on Sands between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street. The overnight closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays, and will occur through Oct. 18. One lane in each direction will remain open, with one northbound left turn lane and one westbound lane closed at Koval and Sands.

Las Vegas Boulevard: Nightly two-lane reductions will occur between midnight and 9 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon from Monday through Friday starting Oct. 7 and running through Nov.1. During the work times one lane of the Strip will be open in each direction, with various left turns affected and traffic signal modifications set to take place.

Nightly single closures will occur at locations around the track through Nov. 15 for crews to test and commission track lighting.

Track barrier

Track barrier installation kicks off later this week on Harmon, resulting in further nighttime lane closures. Between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. through Friday, Harmon will see two-lane reductions with one lane open in each direction. During the daytime, Harmon will be down to two open travel lanes in each direction.

Bellagio Fountain Club

Work also continues on the Bellagio Fountain Club hospitality space, which is being built over the Fountains at Bellagio.

That work includes the closure of two lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard southbound in front of the Bellagio. The sidewalk in front of the Bellagio is also closed until Nov. 22.

