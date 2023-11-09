56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend Strip room rates dip further

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 8:33 am
 
Racer George Russell turns doughnuts across from the Bellagio while racing down the Strip durin ...
Racer George Russell turns doughnuts across from the Bellagio while racing down the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates on the Strip continue to decrease one week out from the inaugural race.

In a little over a year some room prices the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been tracking at four Caesars Entertainment properties have fallen as much as 75 percent leading up to race weekend Nov. 16-18., since first posted in November 2022.

Here’s how a four-day stay (Nov. 16-19) at four Caesars Entertainment properties (tax and fees included) have changed in just over a year’s time.

Note: Paris Las Vegas has apparently sold out, with Caesars Entertainment’s website listing no available rooms for the dates. On Monday, Paris still had listed availability, with the four-day stay price listed at $1,076.03, 29 percent cheaper than Oct. 16.

The Linq Hotel

— Nov. 2, 2022: $2,694.87;

— Sept. 14: $1,395.54;

— Oct. 16: $810.55;

— Thursday: $778.58.

That’s a 71 percent decrease from November 2022 and a 4 percent decrease in the past month.

Paris Las Vegas

Nov. 2, 2022: $3,497.60;

— Sept. 14: $1,837.66;

— Oct. 16: $1,513.45;

— Thursday: Sold out.

Planet Hollywood

Nov. 2, 2022: $4,336.61;

— Sept. 14: $1,791.18;

— Oct. 16: $1,524.79;

— Thursday: $1,082.61.

That’s a 75 percent decrease from November 2022 and a 29 percent decrease in the past month.

Caesars Palace

Nov. 2, 2022:$5,323.02;

— Sept. 14: $$3,383.71;

— Oct. 16: $$2,420.49;

— Thursday: $$2,182.39.

That’s a 59 percent decrease from November 2022 and a 10 percent decrease in the past month.

The three properties with rooms remaining Thursday combined saw an average price decrease of 68 percent since Nov. 2, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
1
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
2
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
3
The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada is back on the market
The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada is back on the market
4
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
5
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Did cyberattack cause Las Vegas visitation to dip in September?
Did cyberattack cause Las Vegas visitation to dip in September?
Strong Strip performance boosts state’s September gaming win
Strong Strip performance boosts state’s September gaming win
Fashion Show mall to charge for parking during F1
Fashion Show mall to charge for parking during F1
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
Spurred by F1, Super Bowl, analyst expects strong half year for Vegas
Spurred by F1, Super Bowl, analyst expects strong half year for Vegas