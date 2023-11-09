Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend Strip room rates dip further

Room rates on the Strip saw further decreases one week out from the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Racer George Russell turns doughnuts across from the Bellagio while racing down the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates on the Strip continue to decrease one week out from the inaugural race.

In a little over a year some room prices the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been tracking at four Caesars Entertainment properties have fallen as much as 75 percent leading up to race weekend Nov. 16-18., since first posted in November 2022.

Here’s how a four-day stay (Nov. 16-19) at four Caesars Entertainment properties (tax and fees included) have changed in just over a year’s time.

Note: Paris Las Vegas has apparently sold out, with Caesars Entertainment’s website listing no available rooms for the dates. On Monday, Paris still had listed availability, with the four-day stay price listed at $1,076.03, 29 percent cheaper than Oct. 16.

The Linq Hotel

— Nov. 2, 2022: $2,694.87;

— Sept. 14: $1,395.54;

— Oct. 16: $810.55;

— Thursday: $778.58.

That’s a 71 percent decrease from November 2022 and a 4 percent decrease in the past month.

Paris Las Vegas

Nov. 2, 2022: $3,497.60;

— Sept. 14: $1,837.66;

— Oct. 16: $1,513.45;

— Thursday: Sold out.

Planet Hollywood

Nov. 2, 2022: $4,336.61;

— Sept. 14: $1,791.18;

— Oct. 16: $1,524.79;

— Thursday: $1,082.61.

That’s a 75 percent decrease from November 2022 and a 29 percent decrease in the past month.

Caesars Palace

Nov. 2, 2022:$5,323.02;

— Sept. 14: $$3,383.71;

— Oct. 16: $$2,420.49;

— Thursday: $$2,182.39.

That’s a 59 percent decrease from November 2022 and a 10 percent decrease in the past month.

The three properties with rooms remaining Thursday combined saw an average price decrease of 68 percent since Nov. 2, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

