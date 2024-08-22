Las Vegas Grand Prix’s free fan event has no more tickets

The free fan event taking place on the Wynn West site has a daily capacity of 25,000 people.

Fans check out a Red Bull race car during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tickets to the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s free fan event have ran out less than a week after they were made available, race officials announced Wednesday.

The fan fest will take place between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on Nov. 22-23, at the Wynn West site, located across Las Vegas Boulevard from Wynn. The event has a daily capacity of 25,000 people, according to a grand prix spokesperson.

The event is planned to feature appearances by Formula One and F1 Academy team drivers, local food trucks, live entertainment and interactive fan events. The fan fest is a way for those looking to take part in grand prix weekend without having to buy tickets to the race itself, which started at $150 for a single-day general admission ticket to Nov. 21’s practice round and at $600 for a three-day general admission option.

The grand prix itself is scheduled to take place nightly Nov. 21-23 on a 3.8-mile circuit, run mainly on public roads, including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

Road work tied to the circuit’s set up is planned to begin the first week of September, as crews begin installing track lighting. Fans can keep up to date on the latest race-related road work on the grand prix’s online interactive map. The website breaks down work and related traffic impacts week by week, allowing motorists to plan their commutes around potential congestion.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.