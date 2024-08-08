LVCVA to consider $1.7M Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket buy
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is looking to purchase $1.7 million in 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets, to be given out to customers of the valley’s tourism arm.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is looking to purchase $1.7 million in 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets.
At Tuesday’s convention authority Board of Directors meeting the ticket buy is up for approval, which would be much less than the $7 million in tickets purchased with public money for last year’s race by the agency.
The tickets, like last year, would be given to the LVCVA’s largest customers and potential customers, aimed at promoting the area in hopes of attracting new events and trade shows to Southern Nevada.
Some of the $1.7 million in tickets could also be sold to resort and community partners, which the convention authority would be reimbursed for such transactions.
During last year’s grand prix the convention authority hosted up to 500 customers per night in a hospitality suite the agency paid $4 million for with public funds, according to agency data obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The LVCVA’s primary revenue source is room taxes, paid for by visitors and locals staying at hotels in Clark County.
In addition, the authority also gave out $15,000 tickets to the Paddock spectator zone and $2,500 grandstand seats to select guests.
Thirty-one convention authority staffers were also provided tickets over the course of race weekend, which the tourism arm said were for those who hosted current and potential customers of the destination.
Some notable attendees that were gifted race tickets last year included NFL commissioner Roger Goodell; Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton; Las Vegas NASCAR drivers Kurt and Kyle Busch; celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis; and Las Vegas native and Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.