LVCVA to consider $1.7M Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket buy

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is looking to purchase $1.7 million in 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets, to be given out to customers of the valley’s tourism arm.

From left, Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and CEO; Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1; Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; and Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, help to announce a Formula One race on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023 during a news conference at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

At Tuesday’s convention authority Board of Directors meeting the ticket buy is up for approval, which would be much less than the $7 million in tickets purchased with public money for last year’s race by the agency.

The tickets, like last year, would be given to the LVCVA’s largest customers and potential customers, aimed at promoting the area in hopes of attracting new events and trade shows to Southern Nevada.

Some of the $1.7 million in tickets could also be sold to resort and community partners, which the convention authority would be reimbursed for such transactions.

During last year’s grand prix the convention authority hosted up to 500 customers per night in a hospitality suite the agency paid $4 million for with public funds, according to agency data obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The LVCVA’s primary revenue source is room taxes, paid for by visitors and locals staying at hotels in Clark County.

In addition, the authority also gave out $15,000 tickets to the Paddock spectator zone and $2,500 grandstand seats to select guests.

Thirty-one convention authority staffers were also provided tickets over the course of race weekend, which the tourism arm said were for those who hosted current and potential customers of the destination.

Some notable attendees that were gifted race tickets last year included NFL commissioner Roger Goodell; Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton; Las Vegas NASCAR drivers Kurt and Kyle Busch; celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis; and Las Vegas native and Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant.

