A Mercedes driver won the pole for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in qualifying. The race is at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Formula 1 Mercedes driver George Russell rounds a corner during a free practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mercedes driver George Russell won the pole for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix with a lap time of 1 minute, 32.312 seconds, during qualifying Friday night. The race is at 10 p.m. Saturday.

