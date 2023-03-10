New F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix renderings preview spectacular race views

Fans now have a better idea of what to expect when the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place later this year.

A rendering shows what the MSG Sphere Zone for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

An artist rendering of what the Koval hospitality zone will look like for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Grand Prix.)

An artist rendering of what the Paddock and East Harmon spectator zones will look like for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Grand Prix.)

An artist rendering of a high-end hospitality space for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Grand Prix.)

An artist rendering of a high-end hospitality space for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Grand Prix.)

An artist rendering of a high-end hospitality space for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Grand Prix.)

An artist rendering of a high-end hospitality space for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Grand Prix.)

Race officials released new artist renderings Thursday, depicting various images of outdoor spectator areas and high-end interior hospitality spaces.

The inaugural race weekend is set to take place Nov. 16-18, at night under the lights of the Strip. The race will be 50 laps around a 3.8-mile course spanning portions of the Strip, Koval Lane, Harmon Avenue and Spring Mountain Road. Speeds of up to 212 mph are expected to be reached during the race.

Officials expect more than 100,000 people to take in the race, generating a projected $1.1 billion economic impact.

F1’s parent company Liberty Media is investing $500 million on the paddock area, which will feature the race’s start/finish line, various spectator zones and driver pits. Several renderings show what the paddock area will look like, including an aerial view of the paddock itself, with F1’s logo illuminated on the roof in red.

The second round of tickets for the race weekend went on sale Thursday. Those three- and four-day passes ranged between $500 and over $10,000.

Those higher-end packages include access to the more luxury viewing and hospitality zones of the race.

Four of the renderings give a glimpse of what those ticket holders can expect with multiple themed club and suite spaces, with varying decor, shown.

