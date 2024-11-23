No sneak peaks? Security for Las Vegas Grand Prix beefs up

Chased out by officers enforcing a strict “no loitering policy,” unticketed locals and visitors hoping to sneak a peek at the race had mostly disappeared.

Inside the Forum Shops at Caesars — a spot that the Review-Journal previously reported as a hidden gem overlook for those without a ticket — windows facing the F1 track had been roped off. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hours before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying on Friday, what’s left of the pedestrian walkways on the Caesars Palace side of Las Vegas Boulevard were mostly vacant. Chased out by security officers enforcing a strict “no loitering policy,” locals and visitors hoping to sneak a peek at the race had mostly disappeared.

Along the Strip, a reporter was asked to move along twice after stopping to send a text message. Some fans seized the opportunity to snap a photo during their 10-second-long escalator ride up this year’s fortified pedestrian bridges.

Inside the Forum Shops at Caesars — a spot that the Review-Journal previously reported as a hidden gem overlook for those without a ticket — windows facing the track had been roped off. The officers manning the barrier said the third floor had been reserved for a private event. The second floor, which was not reserved, was also off limits.

When asked why the ropes were put up seemingly overnight, the officer replied, “We did this last year. We have to on Friday and Saturday.”

