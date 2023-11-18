Viva Las Vegas! F1’s Verstappen, Perez bring Elvis flair to Grand Prix

Formula One superstars Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will don special Elvis jumpsuits for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in "Viva Las Vegas" race suits in homage to Elvis’ signature Las Vegas jumpsuit. (Oracle Red Bull Racing)

Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. (Oracle Red Bull Racing)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, motion during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, speaks to the media ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Oracle Red Bull Racing partnered with Elvis Presley Enterprises for the collaboration that will see its two drivers wear the jumpsuits created by Sparco during the 50-lap race scheduled for Saturday night under the lights of the Strip.

“As we gear up for the first ever Grand Prix in Las Vegas, it’s only fitting that we pay tribute to the most prolific Las Vegas icon, Elvis Presley,” Christian Horner, CEO and team principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said in a statement. “Elvis left his mark on Vegas and the world, becoming synonymous with the glitz, the flash, and the energy of the Strip, something we are hoping to replicate as we take to the track on Saturday night.”

Fans who are ticketed for Sport Illustrated’s Club SI’s hospitality spectator zone, located in the Margaritaville space at the Flamingo, will get to see replica suits on display during the three days of racing events. Former NBA star and TV personality Shaquille O’Neal and former soccer great David Beckham will serve as hosts at Club SI during Saturday’s race.

Following the weekend’s racing action the replica suits will make their way to Elvis’ Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

A limited edition collection of T-shirts, fleece, hoodies and totes featuring vintage images of Elvis in race gear, along with an update of his famous quote “Ambition is a Dream with a V8 Engine,” will be on sale at the Elvis Presley Amazon shop.

“As witnessed at other Grand Prix races where we’ve hosted Club SI, there’s not much like the energy and passion fans have for this sport and its drivers,” Marc Rosen, president of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group, said in a statement.

“With that in mind, we are thrilled to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing on the design for Max & Sergio’s race suit and the limited-edition apparel commemorating this incredible moment in sports history.”

