Motor Sports

LVMS Bullring racing canceled for 2020 because of coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2020 - 7:05 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2020 - 7:42 pm

Saturday night racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

“This was a very difficult decision to make,” LVMS president Chris Powell said about the remainder of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series being canceled. “But even as our state looks to reopen some select businesses in the coming days, it seems highly unlikely that we will be able to have crowds of 50 or more until the end of summer at the earliest.

“For us, running these events without fans is not an option.”

A statement from LVMS said the US Legends Cars Nationals on Oct. 16 and 17 as well as the West Coast Short Track Championships on Nov. 21 remain on the schedule.

“I want to express our appreciation as well as our regret to the drivers and teams who compete at the Bullring,” Powell said. “Also, we feel for the loyal fans who enjoy attending races at the Bullring.”

Fans who have purchased tickets or stockyard parking spaces for any 2020 event can get a full refund by contacting the LVMS ticket office at 702-644-4444 or by email at ticketservices@lvms.com. Racers who have purchased pit spaces for the 2020 season should contact David Stetzer at dstetzer@lvms.com to receive a refund.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

