LVMS founder Richie Clyne named to hall of fame list

SPORTS Richie Clyne at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 9-13-04 RJ Photo Gary Thompson

Richie Clyne, whose vision resulted in Las Vegas Motor Speedway being built, will be inducted into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa, California, June 5.

Clyne, 62, is part of a five-member class that includes former NASCAR Pacific Coast Region and touring series champion Dave Byrd, Trans-Am champions Tom Gloy and Tommy Kendall and 22-time Indianapolis 500 starter and USAC Gold and Silver Crown champion George Snider.

The class of 2020 — four-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears, NASCAR veteran Mike Bliss, Jim Pettit II, Jerry Pitts and Las Vegas car owner Craig Keough —also will be feted as their ceremony was postponed by the COVID pandemic.

Clyne is a classic car collector who previously co-owned the Auto Collection at Imperial Palace on the Strip. He built and opened LVMS in 1996 and sold it to current owner Speedway Motorsports in 1998 but continues to be a regular during NASCAR and other motorsports events in Las Vegas.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a companion event to the NASCAR Cup Series and ARCA Menards Series West weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

