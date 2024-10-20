77°F
NASCAR

Logano makes late pass, wins South Point 400 at LVMS

Drivers zoom by during the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedw ...
Drivers zoom by during the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2024 - 2:47 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2024 - 2:50 pm

Joey Logano passed Daniel Suarez with five laps to go and held on to win the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano held off a charge from Christopher Bell in the final laps.

Bell finished second after leading a race-high 156 laps, and Logano led the final six laps.

With the win, Logano clinched a berth in the Championship 4 who will race for the Cup Series title Nov. 10 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

