Logano makes late pass, wins South Point 400 at LVMS
Joey Logano made a pass with five laps to go to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday and advance to the NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Joey Logano passed Daniel Suarez with five laps to go and held on to win the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Logano held off a charge from Christopher Bell in the final laps.
Bell finished second after leading a race-high 156 laps, and Logano led the final six laps.
With the win, Logano clinched a berth in the Championship 4 who will race for the Cup Series title Nov. 10 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
