NHRA Dodge Nationals at LVMS to have limited spectators

Drag racing event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be open to approximately 3,000 spectators per Nevada COVID protocols.

The stands are packed as another first round race is near during the Dodge NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A limited number of fans will be allowed into The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Dodge NHRA Finals Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.

“We’re excited to be able to welcome back passionate race fans for this event,” LVMS president Chris Powell said in a statement after the speedway received approval to host spectators per health guidelines established by Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Our staff has spent countless hours preparing our facility to host spectators, teams and officials, and we’re thrilled to be able to do what we do best, and that’s entertain our guests with some of the most exciting racing in the world.”

Under Nevada guidelines, a venue may allow spectators up to 10 percent of its capacity to attend an event, and approximately 3,000 fans will be allowed into The Strip. Spectators will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance.

For tickets to the Dodge Nationals, contact LVMS at www.lvms.com or call 1-800-644-4444.

