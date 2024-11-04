NHRA finals postponed to Monday due to crash cleanup, weather
The Ford Performances NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway were postponed to Monday morning after a lengthy cleanup after a crash.
The final elimination rounds of the Ford Performances NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway were postponed Sunday because of a lengthy cleanup from a crash and cold weather conditions.
Racing will resume at 9 a.m. Monday, and the Funny Car semifinals will take place at 11 a.m. Gates will open at 8 a.m., and admission is free.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
