NHRA Races

NHRA finals postponed to Monday due to crash cleanup, weather

NHRA driver Cruz Pedregon’s car is checked before a race during the NHRA Funny Car quart ...
NHRA driver Cruz Pedregon’s car is checked before a race during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA driver Ron Capps’ car is checked before a race during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfin ...
NHRA driver Ron Capps’ car is checked before a race during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA driver Jack Beckman races in a John force racing car during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfina ...
NHRA driver Jack Beckman races in a John force racing car during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA driver Dan Wilkerson’s car is worked on by his crew during the NHRA Funny Car quart ...
NHRA driver Dan Wilkerson’s car is worked on by his crew during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA driver Ron Capps’ car is worked on before a race during the NHRA Funny Car quarterf ...
NHRA driver Ron Capps’ car is worked on before a race during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA drivers Austin Prock, left, and Blake Alexander race during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfina ...
NHRA drivers Austin Prock, left, and Blake Alexander race during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA driver Cruz Pedregon races during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor ...
NHRA driver Cruz Pedregon races during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA driver Dan Wilkerson’s car is worked on by his crew during the NHRA Funny Car quart ...
NHRA driver Dan Wilkerson’s car is worked on by his crew during the NHRA Funny Car quarterfinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA Top Fuel driver Doug Kalitta gets ready to race during the NHRA Top Fuel semifinals at the ...
NHRA Top Fuel driver Doug Kalitta gets ready to race during the NHRA Top Fuel semifinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA Top Fuel driver Doug Kalitta gets ready to race during the NHRA Top Fuel semifinals at the ...
NHRA Top Fuel driver Doug Kalitta gets ready to race during the NHRA Top Fuel semifinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA driver Clay Millican takes off during the NHRA Top Fuel semifinals at the Las Vegas M ...
NHRA driver Clay Millican takes off during the NHRA Top Fuel semifinals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA fans leave the stands during a halt in racing after NHRA Top Fuel driver Shawn Langdon ble ...
NHRA fans leave the stands during a halt in racing after NHRA Top Fuel driver Shawn Langdon blew a tire and crews needed to clean the strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHRA fans leave the stands during a halt in racing after NHRA driver Shawn Langdon blew a tire ...
NHRA fans leave the stands during a halt in racing after NHRA driver Shawn Langdon blew a tire and crews needed to clean the strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2024 - 5:41 pm
 

The final elimination rounds of the Ford Performances NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway were postponed Sunday because of a lengthy cleanup from a crash and cold weather conditions.

Racing will resume at 9 a.m. Monday, and the Funny Car semifinals will take place at 11 a.m. Gates will open at 8 a.m., and admission is free.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

