Who has the most NHRA wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Among the NHRA drivers who have the most wins at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are several multitime world champions. The races return to LVMS this week.

Erica Enders enters the stage after winning the Pro Stock Nevada Nationals for NHRA at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The National Hot Rod Association returns to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals.

Several NHRA drivers will be looking for their first win at the track, while others are seeking to add to their successful resumes here.

Here’s a look at who has the most NHRA wins in Las Vegas by class of car:

Pro Stock: Erica Enders (10)

No NHRA driver has more wins at Las Vegas than Enders. She won both races in 2014 and 2015 for her first victories at the track.

Enders, a six-time Pro Stock champion, has added six more wins at the track, with her most recent victory coming in October 2023.

Greg Anderson is second with eight wins at Las Vegas.

Top Fuel: Tony Schumacher (8)

Schumacher is an eight-time Top Fuel champion, and he won five times at Las Vegas when he won six straight titles from 2004 to 2009.

Schumacher’s most recent win at the track came in March 2014. Schumacher will be competing this weekend along with Antron Brown, who has the second-most Top Fuel wins with six.

Funny Car: Three tied with 6

Ron Capps, John Force and Robert Hight have all won six times at Las Vegas.

Force, a 16-time Funny Car champion, won both races at Las Vegas in 2010 when he went on to claim the world title.

Capps won the first fall event at Las Vegas in October 2001. He most recently won the Four-Wide Nationals in 2022 when he went on to win his third world title.

Hight won at the track in October 2023 in the Nevada Nationals, and his first win at Las Vegas was in 2007. He also won at the track in 2009 when he went on to claim the first of his three Funny Car titles.

Pro Stock Motorcycle: Andrew Hines (5)

Hines is a six-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion. His first win at Las Vegas was in 2006, and his last win came in 2015.

Hector Arana Jr. and Eddie Krawiec are tied for second with three wins.

