Nevada fishing report, Aug. 14, 2019

Lake Mead — Bass action has been good, with anglers catching fish as large as 4 pounds. The best fishing has been out of Callville Bay. Stripers are boiling all over the Boulder Basin in the evenings. The fish are taking silver swim baits that resemble threadfin shad. Channel catfish have been taking anchovies and stink baits along the west side of Boulder Basin from Government Wash to Hemenway Pier.

Lake Mohave — Coves between Willow Beach and Cottonwood Cove are providing most of the bass action. Spinnerbaits have been the go-to lure for black bass out of river coves. Striped bass are hitting baits across the reservoir, mostly between dusk and dawn. Stripers in the 3-pound range are taking anchovies on the reservoir’s south end.

Laughlin — The possibility of catching bass has increased steadily with temperatures pushing past 100 degrees. Fish are being found deep during the day. Catfish and striped bass are taking anchovies off the bottom. Shore fishing is best during cooler times of the day.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Cooling temperatures will make fishing more comfortable over the next week. The Nevada Department of Wildlife plans call for a resumption of monthly catfish plants during the last week in August. The ponds at Sunset, Lorenzi, Floyd Lamb and Veteran Memorial parks are on the schedule, along with Hafen Park in Mesquite. Panfish continue to provide good opportunities for anglers at most ponds. Lorenzi Park is an excellent location for people with small children. The fish are easy to see in the clear water and ready to hit most baits. Mealworms work well for green sunfish and bluegills.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Aquatic vegetation is building along the shoreline, making casting from shore difficult. Trout are taking spinners and Woolly Buggers. Bass are taking dark-colored plastics and emergers. Anglers have had the best action fishing from boats and float tubes.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Rainbow trout are hitting rainbow-colored PowerBait and night crawlers in the mornings off the dock and from shore. Weeds are coming up across the lake, making shore fishing difficult. Weedless hooks will help with that. Bass action is good. Anglers are having success with bright-colored jigs and spinners.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout are taking sunset-colored PowerBait and worms off the dam. Bass are hitting bright-colored spinnerbaits and jigs, though many are on the small side. Patient anglers are catching some hogs. Crappie action is slow on days with temperatures in the 90s. Weeds are getting thicker along the shoreline, and the water level gradually is dropping.

