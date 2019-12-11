Nevada fishing report, Dec. 11, 2019

Striper fishing has been good in the Overton Arm and Las Vegas Wash areas of Lake Mead. Anglers have been most successful using anchovies and live shad.

(The Associated Press)

Lake Mead — Striper fishing has been good in the Overton Arm and Las Vegas Wash areas. Anglers have been most successful using anchovies and live shad, but stripers also are biting on shad-colored jigs. There are reports of anglers with catches averaging 10 or more striped bass from locations throughout Boulder Basin. The black bass bite is slowing, but anglers still are catching the fish in shallow coves near Callville Bay.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Rainbow trout action has been good at Willow Beach. Shore anglers are catching trout between 4 and 6 pounds. Striper action remains moderate. Stripers are biting on pencil poppers and swimbaits in 8 to 10 feet of water. Black bass and catfish have been biting for shore anglers in coves with drop-offs.

Laughlin — Striper action remains consistent below Davis Dam. Anglers have been catching the fish with swimbaits and anchovies. Shore anglers continue to limit out on rainbow trout using PowerBait and spinners.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted rainbow trout twice in the past two weeks at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Veteran’s Memorial and Lorenzi park ponds. The agency’s plan is to plant fish two to three times each month, as weather and road conditions permit. Catfish and trout are taking night crawlers. The cats also will eat shrimp, and trout will hit spinners. Shrimp can be used because they are not considered fish or fish parts.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — With the return of sunny days, ice development will slow. The reservoirs were about 80 percent covered with thin ice over the weekend. Fishing is not recommended until the ice thickens.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Sunny afternoons are slowing the thickening of ice across the lake. The lone anglers braving the freezing temperatures are fishing from the dock. Try night crawlers and PowerBait for trout. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Few anglers have been venturing out. Ice is starting to cover the reservoir but remains thin. Boats can’t launch because of ice along the shore. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — The NDOW is offering youth and fly-fishing classes. Visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for more information or to register.

Nevada Department of Wildlife