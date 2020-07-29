Nevada fishing report, July 29, 2020

Striped bass action is picking up along the Colorado River. Chatterbaits and poppers fished from shore are producing great fish.

Lake Mead — Large striper boils are keeping anglers entertained. Throw a topwater bait, crankbait or live shad into a boil for a bite. Fish caught from the boils are averaging 2 to 5 pounds. Catfish as large as 9 pounds are taking anchovies. The best shore fishing has been in the late evenings and early mornings.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Striper action at Willow Beach is best in the early mornings. Shore anglers are catching fish up to 10 pounds on anchovies. Kayakers are having the best luck with jerkbaits and trout swimbaits in the deeper waters. Rainbow trout between 1 and 2 pounds are taking Rooster Tails from the Willow Beach pier. Try multiple colors of rooster tails to entice fish. On Lake Mohave, smallmouth bass are keeping anglers busy at Cottonwood Basin’s south end, and largemouth are active near Cottonwood Cove. Crawfish lures and soft plastics are the preferred baits. Striped bass boils have been reported between Katherine Landing and Davis Dam.

One angler reportedly caught a 32-pound striper using a glide bait. Catfish in upward of 8 pounds are taking anchovies off the bottom. Bass can be found in calm waters near vegetation and rocks.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Catfish are looking for stink baits, chicken liver and night crawlers fished off the bottom. Try mealworms and small imitation flies for bluegill and sunfish. Soft plastic worms and crawdads are the preferred baits for bass.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Anglers are having moderate success for bass. Soft plastics with tails are producing catches up to 10 inches. Crappie are hit and miss at Hay Meadow Reservoir. Weed growth is proving difficult for shore anglers. Try weedless hooks to mitigate snags.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers are reporting steady action for bass, crappie and trout. White jig heads with glittered soft plastics are producing crappies. Bass are taking crawdad lures and soft plastic worms in green pumpkin color. Try fishing at dawn for the best trout bite. Fish are looking for worms and spinners in various colors before the water warms.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Kayakers are having the best luck for bass and crappies just offshore. Crawdad lures and soft plastics are producing nice bass catches. Fly-fisherman are having success with olive Woolly Buggers. Crappies are hitting green and white jigs and flies. Trout are hiding in deeper water due to warmer temperatures. Try fishing a worm or PowerBait below a bobber just off the bottom.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check NDOW on Facebook for classes and webinars.

