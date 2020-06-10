Nevada fishing report, June 10, 2020

Shore anglers are reporting largemouth bass, catfish and striper catches throughout the Overton Arm down to Callville Bay at Lake Mead.

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — Shore anglers are reporting largemouth bass, catfish and striper catches throughout the Overton Arm down to Callville Bay. Try anchovies for catfish or stripers and soft plastics for largemouth. Smallmouth bass activity has picked up in Government Wash. Fish are taking a variety of jigs, soft plastics and Kastmaster lures. Try throwing out a night crawler for bluegill. Hemenway is producing stripers in the 2- to 4-pound range, with the best action in the early mornings and late evenings.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers fishing for striped bass are catching large fish with trout swimbaits from shore. The bite picks up in the early mornings but slows by midday. Kayakers are catching rainbow trout in the deeper water. Smallmouth bass are taking crankbaits south of Willow Beach. For largemouth bass on the lake, try fishing a green pumpkin worm near Katherine Landing. Try using chigger craws or topwater shad baits for smallmouth.

Laughlin — Striped bass are biting south of Davis Dam and through the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Fish weighing up to 14 pounds are taking anchovies from boat and shore. Catfish can be found in vegetation shadows along the river shoreline. Ned rigs have been effective for largemouth and crankbait for smallmouth.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Saturday is Free Fishing Day, but, due to COVID-19, no special events will be held. The Nevada Department of Wildlife recently planted catfish and bluegill. Both are taking corn and night crawler pieces. Fishing is best in the mornings. Give fellow anglers space to fish. Put unwanted fishing line in recycling bins or trash receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Trout are hitting on spinners fished just below the surface early in the mornings and taking worms fished below a bobber. Warm days are bringing bass out in the late mornings. Bass are catch-and-release at Dacey Reservoir, and there is a five-bass limit at Adams-McGill, Cold Springs and Hay Meadow until July. Also, there is a 50-fish limit on bullhead catfish. The limit on trout is one at Dacey and five on the other waters.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers are finding good fishing for rainbow trout, with some taking home limits. Fish are taking PowerBait, night crawlers and emerger flies. Largemouth bass are hitting plastics and crankbaits. Bass are catch-and-release through June. Campgrounds are limited to half capacity.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Water levels and aquatic plant growth are altering shore anglers’ access. Largemouth bass and crappies have been hitting jigs and plastics. Trout action is good in the mornings and slows as temperatures climb toward 90 degrees. Campgrounds are limited to half capacity.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the NDOW temporarily has canceled all outdoor classes. Check the NDOW Facebook page for classes and webinars available online.

Nevada Department of Wildlife