Nevada fishing report, June 24, 2020

Lake Mead — Boaters fishing Callville Bay and the Overton Arm are catching striped and largemouth bass on shad crankbaits and swimbaits. Anglers are reeling in stripers, largemouth, catfish and bluegill in the Government Wash area. Try a topwater bait for a striper hit, and rig a drop shot for largemouth. Smallmouth bites are hit and miss, and fish are favoring soft plastics over shad lures. Anglers looking for catfish are having the best luck using anchovies just after sunset at Hemenway.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Smallmouth bass are keeping anglers busy at the lake’s south end. Ned rigs with watermelon worms are a favorite. Shore anglers are catching stripers as large as 7 pounds on anchovies near Davis Dam. The striper bite is on in the early mornings for shore anglers at Willow Beach. Anglers are using anchovies off the bottom and casting out as far as possible from the fishing pier. Anglers are having better luck trolling rainbow trout lures later in the day.

Laughlin — Anglers are catching 2- to 3-pound striped bass along the Colorado River shoreline. The area just below Davis Dam is producing the most fish. Boaters are catching larger fish using glide baits and various shad lures. Black bass can be found in pockets throughout Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Try fishing soft plastic worms or chigger craws from shore or kayak.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Sunfish action has picked up. Green sunfish are taking mealworms, night crawlers and small lures at Sunset and Floyd Lamb parks. Anglers have been catching catfish on mini-marshmallows, corn and catfish dip. One angler caught trout last weekend. Get out early to be the heat and have better success.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing has been good for crappie and bass. Trout action has slowed. The best action has been in the mornings and toward sunset. Aquatic weeds are blocking some shoreline access. Try jigs and plastics to stay out of the weeds. Nymphs, Woolly Buggers and Montana Nymphs are productive fly options.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Fishing has been good. The early mornings and evenings provide the best action. Trout have been taking PowerBait with sparkle. Gold spinners have been effective when the trout are off the bottom. Crappies and bass are taking spoons and jigs. Fly fishermen have been doing well with dragonfly nymphs and olive Woolly Buggers. Aquatic vegetation is becoming a problem along the shoreline. Light rain is forecast for the weekend, which could yield good fishing.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The best action has been in the early mornings and evenings. Anglers are using PowerBait and night crawlers. Bass and crappies are hitting on jigs and plastics. Aquatic vegetation is making it difficult to launch a boat. Overcast skies can help fishing throughout the day.

