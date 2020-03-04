Nevada fishing report, March 4, 2020

Anglers are reporting good striper action all over Lake Mead, with fish averaging 20 inches long. The bite is on in the early morning and slows before noon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — Anglers are reporting good striper action all over the lake, with fish averaging 20 inches long. The bite is on in the early morning and slows before noon. A variety of shad imitations are fooling the fish, including crankbaits, swimbaits and soft plastics. Largemouth bass are becoming active and showing preference for Chatterbaits. Crappie fishing has been slow, but a few anglers have reported action in the Lovers Cove area.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Rainbow trout are quick to bite on gold spinners and rainbow PowerBait. Anglers are catching 3- to 5-pound trout from shore and kayaks. Catfish are hanging around vegetation near shore. One angler reported reeling in an 8-pound catfish on a chicken liver. Few reports have come from the main reservoir, likely due to the consistent winds. However, clear skies and temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast, and the largemouth bass bite is picking up at Cottonwood Cove. Fish are chasing trout swimbaits and hiding in shadows near vegetation. Anglers are catching smallmouth bass in the area of Black Sheep Cove on the lake’s east side.

Laughlin — Fishing on the river has been good, with rainbow trout, channel catfish and black bass taking baits. Trout are showing a preference for gold spinners with red polka dots, and PowerBait always is a good option. Catfish are taking anchovies fished off the bottom and not far from shore. The striper bite is slow, but shore anglers have had luck using glide baits below Davis Dam. Largemouth bass are hitting on watermelon- and pumpkin-colored plastics near Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked rainbow trout at Beatty Pond along with Floyd Lamb, Sunset and Veterans Memorial parks last week. Gold spinners, Kastmasters and worms are catching the fish. Anglers are catching catfish at Sunset Park. Worms and hot dog slices are catching catfish.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The reservoirs mostly are ice-free, and the most open water can be found along the dams. Rainbow trout are nice and healthy. Action will continue to pick up as water temperatures grow warmer.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice is off the reservoir. Anglers have found good fishing for rainbow trout in the 10- to 12-inch range using hardware and traditional baits. Various colored PowerBait, marshmallows and night crawlers are enticing trout. The campground and all facilities are open. Nighttime temperatures still are below freezing. There have been no reports of bass activity.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The water is open, but angler activity has been minimal. Trout are taking PowerBait, spinners and nymphs. Daytime temperatures are in the 60s. The campgrounds and all facilities are open.

Upcoming events — Visit https://www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about NDOW workshops.

Nevada Department of Wildlife