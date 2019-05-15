Nevada fishing report, May 15, 2019

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — The Las Vegas Wash is a hot spot for black bass and stripers. Black bass are hitting dark-colored plastics. Anglers are catching striped bass primarily with anchovies, but the fish also are taking jerkbaits. Anglers are finding good fishing for catfish in coves. Cut anchovies, night crawlers and stink baits will catch the fish.

Lake Mohave — Striped bass are hitting off the Willow Beach fishing pier and down south by Telephone Pole Cove. Anchovies and Rat-L-traps are working the best. Black bass are active in coves with vegetation. Working soft plastics near the mouths of the coves will provide the best action. Catfish are hanging out near dropoffs and taking anchovies and chicken liver.

Laughlin — Striped bass and rainbow trout are active below Casino Row. Shore anglers are catching stripers with anchovies between Casino Row and Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Jointed swimbaits that look like rainbow trout or bluegill will entice the bigger striped bass along the river. Trout are biting on PowerBait fished from the shoreline and boats.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Night crawlers, mealworms and PowerBait grubs are working well for stocked bluegill. Largemouth bass are taking plastics and spinnerbaits in most of the ponds. The Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to stock catfish prior to Memorial Day weekend at Veterans’ Memorial, Lorenzi and Floyd Lamb parks. Sunset Park will not receive fish because the aeration system at Sunset Lake is not functioning.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The trout bite has been good. Anglers are catching fish using a variety of baits and lures at Adams-McGill and Cold Springs reservoirs. The largemouth bass bite is starting to pick up at Hay Meadow. Aaron Walker reported that he caught and released 36 bass on a recent outing. He was using a green pumpkin worm with red flakes fished on a Neko rig and a white frog.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Rainbow trout are hitting gold or silver spoons and rainbow-colored PowerBait, while tiger trout are liking crankbaits. The bass bite has been good. One lucky angler hauled in a 9.5-pound largemouth over the weekend. Catch-and-release regulations for largemouth bass are in effect until July 1.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The reservoir remains full, and the crappie and largemouth bass are hitting jigs. Trout have been hitting well off the dam and the south shoreline. Anglers are catching the fish with Kastmasters and spinners.

Upcoming events — June 8 is Free Fishing Day in Nevada. Echo Canyon State Park will hold an event from 8 a.m. to noon. Call 775-962-5102 for more information. The NDOW will hold an event at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City beginning at 8 a.m. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Loaner equipment and bait will be available at no charge. The event will include prizes, a chance to learn about bowfishing and other activities. Call 702-486-5127, extension 3850, for more information about the Boulder City event.

Nevada Department of Wildlife