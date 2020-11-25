57°F
Nevada fishing report, Nov. 25, 2020

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2020 - 11:31 am
 

Lake Mead — Anglers are seeing topwater action for striped bass in the mornings. Others are reporting larger striper catches when jigging around 100 feet. Black bass action is hit and miss, with anglers having the most luck at Callville Bay and Government Wash. Fish are taking floating baits and crankbaits in shad and crawdad patterns.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Rainbow trout are biting at the pier and nearby shorelines. Fish are taking soft plastics tubes, jigs and multicolored spinners. Boaters fishing deeper water have reported large striper catches. Black bass anglers are seeing the most action in Cottonwood Basin and at Lake Mohave’s south end. Shad swimbaits and Whopper Ploppers are lures of choice.

Laughlin — Anglers are enjoying the recent Colorado River rainbow trout stockings. Jigs, spinners, PowerBait and worms have resulted in catches from shore. Boaters are trolling anchovies and trout lures to land 1- to 2-pound striped bass. Catfish are taking stink bait and anchovies near Laughlin Lagoon.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Rainbow trout stocking is underway. Families have been catching their three-fish limits. Trout are taking PowerBait, night crawlers and combinations of night crawler pieces and mini-marshmallows. When choosing hooks, remember big fish can be caught on small hooks (size 10 or 12), but catching small fish on big hooks is difficult. Bass are hitting sporadically on yellow spinners. Catfish took night crawlers last weekend.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Afternoons have been warm enough to keep the water clear of ice. Trout fishing is good throughout the day, with aquatic vegetation along shorelines. Bass fishing has slowed. Check weather conditions, and use caution.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers have been landing 12- to 15-inch trout. Fishing is almost back to normal with a stocking of rainbows and tigers a few weeks ago. Anglers have been using PowerBait and night crawlers. The launch ramp is open, but the pier still is removed. Contact the park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Days have been warm enough to keep the edges from icing up. A few Echo Canyon anglers reported doing well catching rainbow trout using night crawlers and rainbow PowerBait. Sporadic weeds along the shore have limited access. Contact the park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — Visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about educational programs and workshops. Fishing licenses can be obtained at www.ndowlicensing.com.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

