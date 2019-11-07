Nevada fishing report, Nov. 6, 2019

Striped bass are biting anchovies outside of Hemenway Harbor and Callville Bay Marina at Lake Mead. Anglers are fishing from the shore and boats in depths of 50 to 60 feet.

Lake Mead — Striped bass are biting anchovies outside of Hemenway Harbor and Callville Bay Marina. Anglers are fishing from the shore and boats in depths of 50 to 60 feet. Most of the fish are in the 2- to 3-pound range. Anglers still are bringing in largemouth bass on plastics and shad imitations in coves that have good shoreline vegetation.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are using Rooster Tails to limit out on stocked rainbow trout at Willow Beach. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are biting on light-colored crankbaits and jointed swimbaits throughout Cottonwood Basin. Stripers are hitting shad imitations at the mouths of coves north of Davis Dam and intermittently outside of Willow Beach Marina.

Laughlin — Anglers are catching limits of striped bass near the south end of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. From shore or boat, striper fishing is good from below Davis Dam past Casino Row. Rainbow trout are hitting PowerBait, worms and Rooster Tails.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Anglers have found good fishing for catfish at Veteran’s Memorial, Sunset and Floyd Lamb parks. The fish have been taking night crawlers and hot dog pieces. The Nevada Department of Wildlife hopes to begin rainbow trout stocking just before Thanksgiving. Before that can happen, however, the ponds’ water temperature needs to be steadily below 60 degrees.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Water levels continue to be steady, and aquatic vegetation is starting to decline along the shorelines of area reservoirs. Rainbow trout action has been best from boats, with the fish hitting PowerBait and night crawlers. Spoons, Kastmasters and Super Dupers also are catching fish. With waterfowl hunting underway, visitors can get enjoy hunting and fishing on area waters.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The trout bite has been good following recent plants of rainbow and tiger trout. The fish are taking a variety of PowerBait offerings, spinners and small spoons. Anglers have been doing well from the fishing dock and the dam.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout action has been good, but the best fishing has been found by those using boats or floatables to get away from the shoreline. Water levels continue to rise, and that has anglers finding the best action along the dam. The fish are taking PowerBait in rainbow, orange and green colorations, as well as spinners.

