Nevada fishing report, Oct. 23, 2019

Lake Mead — With water temperatures dropping, striped bass are moving in toward shore, where anglers should experience improved fishing. Anglers can find better fishing between depths of 25 and 40 feet. Anglers are using an abundance of threadfin shad as live bait. Catfish are hitting anchovies fished from shore in Government Wash and around the Hemenway Fishing Pier. Kayakers and boaters are finding good fishing in the Las Vegas Bay area and at the upper end of Overton Arm.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Anglers are reporting moderate success for stripers across the lake. Shore anglers and boaters are finding success with anchovies fished just off the bottom. Stripers in the 6- to 10-pound range are chasing trout swimbaits about 10 feet down. Catfish are taking anchovies in the backs of coves below Willow Beach and outside Cottonwood Cove. Trout fishing is improving below Willow Beach Marina with the arrival of fall weather. The fish are hitting sunset PowerBait, black and yellow spinners and olive Woolly Buggers.

Laughlin — Anglers are finding good fishing for stocked rainbow trout below Davis Dam and through Casino Row. Mouse tails and spinners have been catching the fish. Stripers in the 1- to 3-pound range have been hitting anchovies and jointed glide baits. Black bass are hanging around the aquatic vegetation below Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The year’s last seasonal catfish plant is planned for next week. Action has been slow, with catfish taking night crawlers and stink baits. Cold nighttime temperatures have put a damper on bluegill action, but action picks up in the afternoons. Persistent anglers have gotten bass out of Floyd Lamb using dark-colored jigs and plastics.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The rainbow trout bite continues to be good, with the fish taking a variety of lures and baits. Waterfowl hunters can double up on ducks and fish. Roads are in good condition, and water levels are good.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Rainbow, tiger, and brown trout have been hitting well over the past week. The Nevada Department of Wildlife recently stocked the reservoir with rainbows. Anglers are reporting good action with night crawlers, garlic PowerBait eggs and Mepp’s spinners in gold and silver. Temperatures are dropping into freezing range, making afternoons and evenings the most productive time of day.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The NDOW recently stocked the reservoir with rainbow trout. Anglers have found good fishing with a variety of baits and lures. Water levels are low, creating a variety of shore-fishing options.

Upcoming events — Check out and register for events at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. Youth fishing licenses are available for those ages 12 to 17. All licenses can be obtained at www.ndowlicensing.com.

