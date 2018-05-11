Centennial beats Palo Verde, advances to Sunset baseball final

Nik Dobar pitched a complete game, and Centennial took advantage of a six-run fourth inning to earn a 10-4 home win over Palo Verde.

Centennial Zachary Hare (5) slides into home as Palo Verde catcher Jacob Godman (23) fields the throw in the fourth inning of their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Centennial shortstop Rene Almarez (7) throws to first to turn a double play as Palo Verde's Josiah Cromwick slides in the second inning of their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Palo Verde's Nate Bartlett pulls in a Centennial ground ball in the second inning of their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Centennial pitcher Nik Dobar (2) tosses to first base in the third inning of their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Centennial infielder Kian Wilbur (4) throws to first base as Rene Almarez (7) looks on in the third inning of a Sunset Region baseball game against Palo Verde at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Palo Verde E.J. Arnold (34) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Centennial in the third inning of their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Centennial Zachary Hare (5) celebrates with his teammates scoring against Palo Verde in the fourth inning of their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Palo Verde pitcher Jacob Godman (23) throws in the inning of against Centennial in their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Centennial's Kris Bow (44) hits an RBI double in the first inning of their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Palo Verde infielder Palo Verde E.J. Arnold (34) dives for a wild throw as Centennial baserunner Kris Bow (44) slides into third base in the first inning of their Sunset Region baseball game at Centennial High School Thursday, May 10, 2018. Arnold scored on the play. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Centennial pitcher Nik Dobar gave up more runs Thursday than he had all season. But the senior’s performance was more than good enough to get the Bulldogs into the Sunset Region baseball final.

Dobar pitched a complete game, and Centennial took advantage of a six-run fourth inning to claim a 10-4 home win over Palo Verde.

“He’s a high school kid, you’re going to give up runs,” Centennial coach Charlie Cerrone said. “He never gave up the lead, and he’s a battler and a competitor.”

Dobar had allowed three runs (two earned) all season, but he gave up three earned runs Thursday. The Panthers scored twice in the third inning to snap Dobar’s scoreless innings streak at 30. He also matched his season walk total in the fifth inning when he walked two, including one with the bases loaded.

But Centennial’s six-run fourth inning helped Dobar battle through that tough stretch and get the complete game.

Garrett Holden had a two-run double to help key the fourth-inning outburst that gave the Bulldogs a 9-2 lead.

“It was real nice knowing that I could just go out and do my thing,” Dobar said. “Knowing that I could just let the defense play, come after them a little bit more and have a little bit of a cushion.”

Centennial (27-7) continued to play good defense behind Dobar. The Bulldogs committed one error that led to an unearned run, but turned two double plays. And center fielder Trevor Wright set the tone on the game’s second at-bat, running down a fly ball in the right-center-field gap.

“That was one of the best catches he’s made all year,” Cerrone said. “That was a good start for us.”

Bishop Gorman (25-8) plays Cimarron-Memorial (22-12) in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Friday at Shadow Ridge. The winner plays Palo Verde (25-9) at 4 p.m. for a chance to face Centennial.

The Bulldogs get Friday off, and their opponent Saturday would have to win twice to take the region title.

“Knowing our coaches, we probably won’t have that day off tomorrow, we’ll definitely be practicing,” Dobar said. “But it’s real nice, and we’re definitely confident.”

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.