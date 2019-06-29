Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa favored to be top pick in 2020 NFL draft
The Crimson Tide quarterback opened as the minus 200 favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will take place April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas is on the clock for the 2020 NFL draft, which will take place April 23 to 25 on the Strip.
The 2020 NFL draft prop for the first overall selection has been on the board at the Westgate sportsbook since shortly after the 2019 NFL draft ended.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opened as the minus 200 favorite to be the No. 1 pick, and his odds haven’t moved. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert also is holding steady as the 4-1 second choice. Georgia QB Jake Fromm’s odds have improved from 6-1 to 5-1, and every other player is at least 20-1.
“Mostly everybody is betting long shots right now because it’s so far out,” Westgate oddsmaker Cameron Coombs said. “We have a little liability on Herbert, but our major liability is on these long shots.
“There are a lot of 300-1 shots where people put $100 to win $30,000.”
Coombs said the Westgate has taken less than $10,000 total on the draft prop. It has some liability on Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who is at 100-1; Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, 200-1; and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, 200-1.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is the 20-1 fourth choice, and Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the 30-1 fifth choice.
There are four players at 40-1: Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little.
Epenesa is next at 100-1, and the rest of the field is at least 200-1.
“Two years ago, nobody thought Baker Mayfield would be the No. 1 pick. And nobody thought Kyler Murray would go No. 1 at this time last year. But this year will be different,” Westgate sportsbook manager Ed Salmons said shortly after posting odds on the prop. “And, obviously when the Clemson kid (QB Trevor Lawrence) comes out (in 2021), he’s going to have to get hurt not to be No. 1.”
2020 NFL draft: No. 1 pick
Odds posted at Westgate sportsbook
Tua Tagovailoa -200
Justin Herbert 4-1
Jake Fromm 5-1
Chase Young 20-1
Jerry Jeudy 30-1
Derrick Brown 40-1
Raekwan Davis 40-1
Andrew Thomas 40-1
Walker Little 40-1
A.J. Epenesa 100-1
Tee Higgins 200-1
Grant Delpit 200-1
J.K. Dobbins 200-1
Jonathan Taylor 200-1
Jacob Eason 200-1
Dylan Moses 300-1
C.J. Henderson 300-1
Travis Etienne 300-1
Laviska Shenault 300-1
Ceedee Lamb 300-1
Nick Coe 300-1