Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa favored to be top pick in 2020 NFL draft

The Crimson Tide quarterback opened as the minus 200 favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will take place April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) fights off Oklahoma safety Robert Barnes (20), during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) avoids a tackle by Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9), during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa throws during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa reacts after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) drops back to pass during the second half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws in traffic during the second half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws in traffic during the second half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) hits Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma , Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma , Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Las Vegas is on the clock for the 2020 NFL draft, which will take place April 23 to 25 on the Strip.

The 2020 NFL draft prop for the first overall selection has been on the board at the Westgate sportsbook since shortly after the 2019 NFL draft ended.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opened as the minus 200 favorite to be the No. 1 pick, and his odds haven’t moved. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert also is holding steady as the 4-1 second choice. Georgia QB Jake Fromm’s odds have improved from 6-1 to 5-1, and every other player is at least 20-1.

“Mostly everybody is betting long shots right now because it’s so far out,” Westgate oddsmaker Cameron Coombs said. “We have a little liability on Herbert, but our major liability is on these long shots.

“There are a lot of 300-1 shots where people put $100 to win $30,000.”

Coombs said the Westgate has taken less than $10,000 total on the draft prop. It has some liability on Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who is at 100-1; Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, 200-1; and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, 200-1.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is the 20-1 fourth choice, and Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the 30-1 fifth choice.

There are four players at 40-1: Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little.

Epenesa is next at 100-1, and the rest of the field is at least 200-1.

“Two years ago, nobody thought Baker Mayfield would be the No. 1 pick. And nobody thought Kyler Murray would go No. 1 at this time last year. But this year will be different,” Westgate sportsbook manager Ed Salmons said shortly after posting odds on the prop. “And, obviously when the Clemson kid (QB Trevor Lawrence) comes out (in 2021), he’s going to have to get hurt not to be No. 1.”

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.