LVCVA approves spending $2.4M for NFL Draft

Expenses will go toward public safety, transportation, county permits and volunteer-related costs for the April 23-25 event expected to draw more than 600,000.

A rendering of the fan experience area located between Caesars Forum and the Westin during the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. (NFL)

A rendering of the NFL Draft red carpet stage at the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas. (NFL)

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Much like the 32 National Football League franchises on countdowns to choose collegiate players for their teams during the NFL Draft, Las Vegas is on the clock.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $2.4 million on preparations for hosting the 2020 Draft April 23-25.

Representatives of the NFL have been meeting in Las Vegas for two to three days every six weeks since the event first was announced a year ago.

A breakdown of the expenses approved by the 14-member board includes $500,000 for public safety, $500,000 for “marquee event elements,” $300,000 for county permits, $150,000 for volunteer-related costs, $127,745 for shuttle services, $500,000 for contracts within President and CEO Steve Hill’s signature authority, and $300,000 in contingencies.

