More COVID-19 cases force NFL to delay Steelers-Titans game

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been pushed back until later in the season, the National Football League says.

Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings players meet at midfield following an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. Tennessee won 31-30. The NFL said the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Members of the Tennessee Titans take part in the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel. The league says both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the players’ union on tracing contacts, more testing and monitoring developments. The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL postponed Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Thursday came one day afer the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the league said. “The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.

With the two new cases, the Titans’ total is now 11: five players and six other organization members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.