Nashville parties during 2019 NFL Draft — PHOTOS
From decked-out players to fans showing their team colors, Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee, was a sea of football lovers Thursday, enjoying the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Music City rocked through the night with music and entertainment as the top selections were announced.
Drafts in NY, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas were tremendous and all were great hosts. There never has been a scene like this for any draft in any sport, ever. Nashville’s insane.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2019