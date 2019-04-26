Nashville parties during 2019 NFL Draft — PHOTOS

From decked-out players to fans showing their team colors, Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee, was a sea of football lovers Thursday, enjoying the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis Colts fans pose for a photo during the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

A Dallas Cowboys fan stands during the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Fans crowd Broadway during the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Fans gather in front of the stage during the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Fans attend the NFL Draft Experience, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner)

Fans attend the NFL Draft Experience, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Al Wagner)

Fans pose for a photo ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

John Davies, of Nashville, Tenn., walks on the main stage before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Tennessee Titans cheerleaders perform on the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Fans walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vince Wilfork, left and DeAngelo Willimas walk the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Alabama tackle Jonah Williams walks the red carpet at the NFL draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

A Minnesota Vikings fan poses for a photo during the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Fans gather in front of the stage during the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Moon Taxi performs during the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Moon Taxi performs during the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Dallas Cowboys fans watch attend the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Music City rocked through the night with music and entertainment as the top selections were announced.

