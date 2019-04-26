69°F
NFL Draft

Nashville parties during 2019 NFL Draft — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2019 - 3:00 pm
 

From decked-out players to fans showing their team colors, Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee, was a sea of football lovers Thursday, enjoying the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Music City rocked through the night with music and entertainment as the top selections were announced.

The Associated Press

The NFL said Monday that more than 600,000 attended the draft over the three days in Nashville, easily eclipsing the 250,000 that came to watch two years ago in Philadelphia.