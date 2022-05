Delayed for two years because of COVID-19 and scheduling, the NFL draft completed its three-day run on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shoots a confetti gun with the Blue Man Group on the main stage at the NFL Draft Experience during the final day of the NFL draft in Las Vegas Saturday, April 30, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raider fan Lucky Gonzalez, from Stockton, Calif., celebrates after Las Vegas made a draft pick during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Youth football players are honored on the main stage at the NFL Draft Experience during the final day of the NFL draft in Las Vegas Saturday, April 30, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans cheer for Rob Gronkowski joined by his brothers at the Subway Vault in the Draft Experience during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shoots confetti into the crowd with members of the Blue Man Group at the start of the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lizzette Strickland, from Atlanta, Ga., celebrates after winning an autographed football after being recognized as the oldest person in attendance on day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. Asked if she had any plans while in Las Vegas, Strickland replied, “I brought a set of handcuffs with no key.” (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer for their teams in the Draft Theatre during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Raiders fan shows off the 2022 NFL draft helmet he just won in a trivia contest in the Draft Theatre during the third day selections on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans cheer for their team in the Draft Theatre during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Cincinnati Bengals fan yells for his team in the Draft Theatre during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seattle Seahawks fans dance as they announce their next pick in the Draft Theatre during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiderettes perform for the fan in the Draft Theatre during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer for their teams in the Draft Theatre during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, right, socializes with fans during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, third from right, poses for a photo with members of the Blue Man Group during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A performer with Piff the Magic Dragon runs across the stage during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cowboys Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith announces Dallas’ pick during day two of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans Darrin Tullis, middle, from Las Vegas, and Lucky Gonzalez, from Stockton, Calif., celebrate after Las Vegas made a draft pick during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans celebrate after Las Vegas made a draft pick during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Elvis in Raiders garb hangs out in the Draft Theater during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski shows off his Subway jack and sandwich joined by his brothers at the Subway Vault in the Draft Experience during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski shows off a nicely prepared salad bowl to fans during a competition at the Subway Vault in the Draft Experience during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans fight for a baseball hat with a Jets fan during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman, left, has fun on stage with a Bears fan during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders’ Denzel Perryman, right, shares a high five with young fan Ramon Trejo, 5, of Las Vegas during an autograph session at the Panini Autograph Stage in the Draft Experience during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohio, kiss during their wedding ceremony onstage during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. The two got engaged onstage at the 2021 draft in Cleveland. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohio, react during their wedding ceremony onstage during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. The two got engaged onstage at the 2021 draft in Cleveland. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister tosses her bouquet into the crowd after her onstage wedding ceremony with Toby Kostner during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Melani Salata-Finch, left, and daughter Alex celebrate her father Paul as they announce the final pick in the Draft Theatre during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. Paul Salata was drafted last, selected in the 10th round of the 1951 draft, and started the Mr. Irrelevant title to honor the last pick of each year. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders make a draft pick in the 7th round during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rick and Lisa Wilcoxson, from Phoenix, Ariz, celebrate after learning they received tickets to the Suer Bowl during day three of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. Life-long Cardinals fans, the Wilcoxson’s lost their son Anthony soon after calling him to celebrate the 2013 NFL draft. Anthony (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Charles and Delores Burton of Las Vegas walk with a Patrick Mahomes cutout through the Draft Experience during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marshmello performs during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marshmello performs during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marshmello performs during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans cheer as Marshmello performs during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marshmello performs during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Confetti fills the air as Marshmello performs at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Mobile bollards block off the Las Vegas Strip during the third day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFL Network crew members dismantle the NFL draft stage in the Bellagio Fountain on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL Network crew members dismantle the NFL draft stage in the Bellagio Fountain on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL Network crew members dismantle the NFL draft stage in the Bellagio Fountain on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Review-Journal photographers capture some of the best images from an event that may have been the biggest in Las Vegas history.