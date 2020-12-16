AFC West: Justin Herbert eager for rematch with Raiders

Herbert passed for 326 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders last month and drove the length of the field in the final minutes, but the Chargers fell 31-26.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes past Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gave the Raiders all they could handle last month, albeit in a devastating 31-26 loss. So with three games to play in his spectacular rookie season, he’s ready for round two.

Herbert will make his local debut at 5:20 Thursday at Allegiant Stadium. Los Angeles is out of playoff contention, but can play the role of spoiler against the Raiders, who likely need to win out to have a chance for the postseason.

“It’s a special opportunity to go play the Raiders,” Herbert told reporters Tuesday. “We’ve got film on them. We’ve played a game, so you’re somewhat familiar. … It’s important to watch that game film, learn from it and … correct mistakes.”

Herbert didn’t make many mistakes during the first go-round. Well, not many conspicuous ones, anyway. He passed for 326 yards and two touchdowns and drove the Chargers the length of the field in the final minute. But Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson dislodged a pair of would-be game-winning passes from the hands of Chargers’ receivers to put a damper on Herbert’s first outing against the Raiders.

Herbert has been brilliant in the face of adversity this season, accounting for 3,467 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions despite the team’s 4-9 record. He needs three touchdown passes to eclipse Baker Mayfield’s rookie record of 27 and 908 passing yards to eclipse Andrew Luck’s rookie record of 4,374.

But he downplayed those statistical feats, noting that he only cares about winning. “That’s what’s most important,” he said.

Leading the way

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that he doesn’t know why a tight end has never led the NFL in receiving. But he’s coaching the player who may become the first.

Kansas City All-Pro Travis Kelce leads the league through 13 games with 1,250 receiving yards. He’s on track to break George Kittle’s single-season tight-record of 1,377 yards.

Kelce has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in five of his last six games, including a 127-yard outing against the Raiders last month.

“Normally (tight ends are) doing the shorter intermediate routes as opposed to the longer routes like receivers do,” Reid told reporters. “There have been a few that have fallen into that category that can kind of do both, and Trav is one of those guys.”

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is second in the NFL this season with 1,180 receiving yards.

Weekly honor

Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer on Wednesday was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. He returned a punt 83 yards Sunday for a touchdown during a 32-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers, becoming the team’s first returner to win the honor since Trindon Holliday in Sept. 2013.

