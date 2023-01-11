46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
NFL

Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

By John Wawrow The Associated Press
January 11, 2023 - 9:03 am
 
FILE - Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team smiles May 12, 2021. Damar Hamlin pl ...
FILE - Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team smiles May 12, 2021. Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a game last week.(AP Photo)
Buffalo General Medical Center is viewed Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Bills s ...
Buffalo General Medical Center is viewed Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Monday, and flown to Buffalo, where he will continue his recovery at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests.

A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Hamlin will continue his rehabilitation with the Bills.

Hamlin is going home after spending two days undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. He was transferred to Buffalo after spending last week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh area experienced what doctors called “a remarkable recovery.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field after being struck in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins while making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the first quarter of Buffalo’s since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

He spent the first two days in hospital under sedation. He was awakened and able to grip people’s hands at his bedside, and eventually taken off a ventilator and able to address his teammates on Friday.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
3
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
4
What are Raiders’ options with Derek Carr?
What are Raiders’ options with Derek Carr?
5
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game again ...
Bills’ Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
By John Wawow and Carolyn Thompson The Associated Press

Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

More stories for you
Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Fame running back, dies at 72
Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Fame running back, dies at 72
Bills’ Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
Bills’ Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
Everything we know about Damar Hamlin’s collapse on ‘MNF’
Everything we know about Damar Hamlin’s collapse on ‘MNF’
After 4-11 start, Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett
After 4-11 start, Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game suspended
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game suspended
Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement,’ Bills announce
Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement,’ Bills announce