103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
NFL

NFL aims to start training camps on time despite obstacles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2020 - 6:53 pm
 

NFL training camps are still set to open on time despite significant differences between the players and league in terms of safety protocols and how to handle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

That was the biggest takeaway from a 24-hour period that included a conference call between the league and its 32 teams, a call between players and team physicians and an NFLPA briefing to the media.

“NFL clubs met today via videoconference and received an update on preparations for the 2020 season,” the league said in a statement Friday. “We will continue to implement the health and safety protocols developed jointly with the NFLPA, and based on the advice of leading medical experts, including review by the CDC.

”We will address additional issues in a cooperative way. All decisions will be made in an effort to put us in position to play a full regular season and postseason culminating with the Super Bowl which is the shared goal of the clubs and the players.”

Several teams have started to reach out to players to inform them of a schedule for reporting to camp. Full camp begins for 30 teams in the league on July 28, with the Chiefs and Texans opening July 25. Players are expected to undergo coronavirus tests 48 hours before reporting.

Players who choose not to report face team fines, though the union can file a grievance if an agreement is not in place in time before camps begin on the basis the league failed to provide them with a safe work environment.

Financial hurdle

The biggest obstacle appears to be the financial ramifications of a season that appears will be played either without fans or with significantly reduced capacities.

Diminished revenue will impact the salary cap going forward and the players and owners are reportedly far apart on how to deal with the issue. Players want the cap hit to be spread over several seasons, while reports indicate the owners would like to make it a one-time hit in 2021 that could dramatically decrease the cap next season.

Such a move would very likely trigger teams to replace most of their mid-level talent with rookies and players on minimum contracts for at least one year.

In addition to the financial issues, there are concerns about testing protocols and how players will be treated should they test positive during the season.

According to multiple sources, the league and players appear closer on safety protocols than on the financial issues.

“There are a lot of blurry lines trying to be crossed and I’s trying to be dotted,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told the Review-Journal earlier this week. “It’s not easy. Obviously, everyone wants to play. That’s the main goal. And to do it in a safe way.No one really knows all the details (of the negotiations) right now, but we will find out soon and hopefully we can come to an agreement and figure out and how to get football back.”

Both sides are still hopeful that can happen.

NFLPA leaders had a conference call with several team physicians Thursday night.

“The doctors last night said, with a couple of reservations, that it was safe to open training camp,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said on a call with the media. “They provided their medical reasons. The league has made the decision that they want to start training camp on time. The role of the union is to hold them accountable on how to make sure it’s safe.”

Still negotiating

Smith said the players would like daily testing to help ensure the season can keep going once it gets started, while the league would prefer every-other day. He added the players would like to eliminate all preseason games, but the league has only cut them in half from four to two.

The sides also need to come together on the issue of players who opt out of playing this season and how players are dealt with if they do test positive during the season.

Players are also asking for a ramp-up period of strength and conditioning practices once camp begins because of the possibility many players aren’t in proper shape to start a training camp because of the limitations on entering gyms and team facilities in many markets.

While there is still plenty of details to be ironed out, there is optimism for the league moving forward.

Smith said there is a role for the public to play if they want to have an NFL season in 2020.

“Wearing a mask will probably be the most significant component of whether sports return in this country,” he said. “That’s not a political statement; that’s a common-sense and scientific statement. Nothing will bring fans back to our stadiums faster than the simple decision across the country to wear a mask.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Authority OKs community access to its suite at Allegiant Stadium
Authority OKs community access to its suite at Allegiant Stadium
2
Allegiant Stadium builder facing $13,494 OSHA fine
Allegiant Stadium builder facing $13,494 OSHA fine
3
Allegiant Stadium on track for occupancy permit by Aug. 1
Allegiant Stadium on track for occupancy permit by Aug. 1
4
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue falls nearly 98% in April, May
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue falls nearly 98% in April, May
5
Illuminating of roof signs signals end of Allegiant Stadium branding
Illuminating of roof signs signals end of Allegiant Stadium branding
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Scott Bair Talks Sports Uncovered on NBC Sports - Video
Vegas Nation Blitz host Cassie Soto interviews Scott Bair about the Sports Uncovered documentary series on NBC sports.
Allegiant Stadium is on time, on budget - Video
With two weeks until the anticipated July 31 substantial completion date for Allegiant Stadium, crews are on task and on budget with the $2 billion project.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.11| Postgame Distancing
This week's guest is Scott Bair from NBC sports Bay Area talking about their latest podcast chronicling the story of former Raiders center Barret Robbins who went missing for Super Bowl XXXVII . Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by sports columnist Ed Graney, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.10 | Half Billion Dollar Man
This week's guest is former Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Ed Graney, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. What does Patrick Mahomes' megacontract mean for the Raiders? Where will Colin Kaepernick play this season? Jerry Robinson reflects on his time wearing silver and black.
Momofuku veteran chef leaving to cook for Raiders - VIDEO
Chef Michael Rubinstein is leaving the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan after 3½ years to take over as assistant executive chef at the Raiders’ practice facility.
Allegiant Stadium Performs Blackout Test - Video
Allegiant stadium performs a blackout test to ensure the safety of fans when the venue opens.
NFL expected to shorten preseason to two games - VIDEO
Vegas Nation's Heidi Fang and Vinny Bonsignore discuss what changes to expect if the NFL shortens the preseason to two games and what that means for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats - Video
It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums — and possibly the entire first deck — be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners. After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.
Crews test Allegiant Stadium video boards - Video
On Wednesday, the infamous Raiders shield logo was scrolled across portions of the video ribbons inside the Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders complete "Super Flush" - Video
Allegiant Stadium workers gave the 65,000-seat stadium’s restrooms a game day-like test by flushing all toilets and urinals at nearly the same time. This is known as a "super flush."
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.7 | BLM
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. Tyrell Williams discusses how racism affected him as a child and how he hopes to use his platform to inspire change.
2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas
The Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders get into action at local park - Video
Team members of the Las Vegas Raiders gathered to practice and run a few plays under the Las Vegas sun at a local park.
Amik Robertson Segment
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto talks with Raiders' Amik Robertson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.5 | Henderson Bound
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst Jr.. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and the team will have training camp in Henderson. The Raiders sound off on social media about the current protests around the country, and we give you a fresh look at the almost finished Allegiant Stadium. Will the season start on time?
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Raiders preseason could play bigger role than usual - Video
The Raiders released the team's preseason schedule and this year's matchups could play a bigger role than usual.
Analysis on the Raiders Schedule: Tough Stretches, Season Odds and More - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium, the odds on the team's season wins, what stretches may be the toughest on the schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden reacts to Raiders schedule - Video
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his thoughts on his team's schedule for the 2020 season.
Raiders to host 4 prime-time games in 2020 - Video
The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to host four prime-time games.
Vegas Nation: Raiders to face Brady's Buccaneers after Bye Week - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25 coming off their bye week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders will host Saints in Allegiant Stadium home opener - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders will open up Allegiant Stadium by hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21 for a Monday night matchup.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Tanner Muse Interview
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto interviews new Las Vegas Raider and 100th pick in the NFL Draft Tanner Muse.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Best and Worst War Rooms
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto and Review-Journal sportswriter Ben Gotz discuss the winners and losers of the first ever NFL Virtual draft war room set ups.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Draft Analysis
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses day three of the NFL Draft and the Raiders final picks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Raiders Day 2 Draft Picks
The Raiders made the 80th, 81st and 100th pick in the 2020 NFL draft selecting Lynn Bowden Jr - Wide Receiver from Kentucky, Bryan Edwards - wide receiver from South Carolina and Tanner Muse - linebacker from Clemson. Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Big Names From Around the League
Review-Journal sports writer Ben Gotz gives an update of some of the big name players taken in the first round of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Henry Ruggs III
With the first pick in Las Vegas Raiders history the silver and black drafted wide receiver Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal Columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Brent Musburger talks Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft
Broadcaster and Raiders Play-by-Play announcer Brent Musburger discusses the Las Vegas Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft with Review-Journal sportswriter Adam Hill.
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview - Video
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview will include a recap of the 2019 draft class, free agency updates and multiple segments discussing the class of 2020. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders beat writers Vinny Bonsignore and Myles Simmons, as well as sports writer Adam Hill to discuss all things NFL draft. The draft preview show also included interviews with 2019 draft picks Hunter Renfrow and Isaiah Johnson.
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: The Raiders 2019 Draft Class - VIDEO
A look back at the Raiders 2019 Draft Class and an assessment of their production last season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: Mayock and Gruden on What Makes a Raider - VIDEO
A look back at what the team of Gruden and Mayock did in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and what qualities they looked for in players when evaluating them and what went into their decisions to select who they did. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines ...
Washington NFL team hires law firm to review culture
/ RJ wire services

Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.

 
Vegas Nation Blitz — Postgame Distancing
RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Ed Graney, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium as it nears completion on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Michael Qu ...
Lamar Advertising signs deal with Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

The deal, announced Monday, includes nine off-premise digital billboards for general advertising as they commute between Allegiant stadium and McCarran International Airport, as well as the digital marquee sign set for exclusive use by Allegiant Stadium.