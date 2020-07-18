NFL aims to start training camps on time despite obstacles

The league expects players to start reporting to team facilities next week despite not having come to an agreement with the union on safety protocols and financial mitigation of potential losses.

NFL Players Association Executive director DeMaurice Smith speaks at the annual state of the union news conference in Miami Beach, Fla., in January 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, speaks during a news conference at the NFL Super Bowl 52 Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NFL training camps are still set to open on time despite significant differences between the players and league in terms of safety protocols and how to handle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

That was the biggest takeaway from a 24-hour period that included a conference call between the league and its 32 teams, a call between players and team physicians and an NFLPA briefing to the media.

“NFL clubs met today via videoconference and received an update on preparations for the 2020 season,” the league said in a statement Friday. “We will continue to implement the health and safety protocols developed jointly with the NFLPA, and based on the advice of leading medical experts, including review by the CDC.

”We will address additional issues in a cooperative way. All decisions will be made in an effort to put us in position to play a full regular season and postseason culminating with the Super Bowl which is the shared goal of the clubs and the players.”

Several teams have started to reach out to players to inform them of a schedule for reporting to camp. Full camp begins for 30 teams in the league on July 28, with the Chiefs and Texans opening July 25. Players are expected to undergo coronavirus tests 48 hours before reporting.

Players who choose not to report face team fines, though the union can file a grievance if an agreement is not in place in time before camps begin on the basis the league failed to provide them with a safe work environment.

Financial hurdle

The biggest obstacle appears to be the financial ramifications of a season that appears will be played either without fans or with significantly reduced capacities.

Diminished revenue will impact the salary cap going forward and the players and owners are reportedly far apart on how to deal with the issue. Players want the cap hit to be spread over several seasons, while reports indicate the owners would like to make it a one-time hit in 2021 that could dramatically decrease the cap next season.

Such a move would very likely trigger teams to replace most of their mid-level talent with rookies and players on minimum contracts for at least one year.

In addition to the financial issues, there are concerns about testing protocols and how players will be treated should they test positive during the season.

According to multiple sources, the league and players appear closer on safety protocols than on the financial issues.

“There are a lot of blurry lines trying to be crossed and I’s trying to be dotted,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby told the Review-Journal earlier this week. “It’s not easy. Obviously, everyone wants to play. That’s the main goal. And to do it in a safe way.No one really knows all the details (of the negotiations) right now, but we will find out soon and hopefully we can come to an agreement and figure out and how to get football back.”

Both sides are still hopeful that can happen.

NFLPA leaders had a conference call with several team physicians Thursday night.

“The doctors last night said, with a couple of reservations, that it was safe to open training camp,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said on a call with the media. “They provided their medical reasons. The league has made the decision that they want to start training camp on time. The role of the union is to hold them accountable on how to make sure it’s safe.”

Still negotiating

Smith said the players would like daily testing to help ensure the season can keep going once it gets started, while the league would prefer every-other day. He added the players would like to eliminate all preseason games, but the league has only cut them in half from four to two.

The sides also need to come together on the issue of players who opt out of playing this season and how players are dealt with if they do test positive during the season.

Players are also asking for a ramp-up period of strength and conditioning practices once camp begins because of the possibility many players aren’t in proper shape to start a training camp because of the limitations on entering gyms and team facilities in many markets.

While there is still plenty of details to be ironed out, there is optimism for the league moving forward.

Smith said there is a role for the public to play if they want to have an NFL season in 2020.

“Wearing a mask will probably be the most significant component of whether sports return in this country,” he said. “That’s not a political statement; that’s a common-sense and scientific statement. Nothing will bring fans back to our stadiums faster than the simple decision across the country to wear a mask.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.