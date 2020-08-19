NFL could consider bubble format for playoffs

According to ESPN and The Athletic, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton brought up the idea in a recent competition committee call.

In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president, speaks to the media during the owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches the team stretch during an NFL football training camp practice in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. ( David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

The NFL reportedly could consider using a bubble format for its playoffs, joining other leagues that have gone to centralized locations.

“All options are on the table,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, according to ESPN.

The NHL and NBA are playing their postseasons in centralized locations, with the NHL in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, and the NBA just outside of Orlando, Florida. Also, the WNBA is playing its regular season and postseason in Bradenton, Florida.

Major League Baseball is playing in home stadiums, but COVID-19 outbreaks have canceled or postponed several games, raising the possibility of a playoff bubble for that sport.

Like baseball, the NFL will play in home stadiums at least in the regular season. The Raiders will play their debut season at Allegiant Stadium with no fans.

