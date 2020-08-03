Raiders to play 2020 season with no fans

In an email to season ticket holders on Monday, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced the decision.

Raiders to play without fans at Allegiant Stadium in 2020

A photo released by the Las Vegas Raiders shows the nearly complete Allegiant Stadium on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders)

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas will be played at an empty Allegiant Stadium.

With COVID-19 dramatically reducing the level of fan attendance across the NFL and sports, Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday in an email to fans announced there will be no fan participation this year rather than playing games at a sparsely filled Allegiant Stadium in which thousands of season ticket holders would be left out in the cold.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

