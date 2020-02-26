NFL moves a step closer to labor peace

After a long night of negotiations, NFLPA player reps voted to send a new collective bargaining agreement to a vote by full union membership

INDIANAPOLIS — Negotiations and discussions that spanned Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning delivered the NFL and its players to the doorstep of a decade of labor peace.

The final leg of that journey is dependent on the full membership of the NFL Players Association, which soon will vote on a new collective bargaining agreement that includes a 17-game regular season.

The proposed deal, which already has been approved by NFL owners, was given the green light by the 32 team player representatives early Wednesday morning. That came after nearly four hours of negotiating between owners and player reps in Indianapolis and another round of long talks among the player reps that finally produced a vote of 17-14 — with one abstention — to send the deal to a vote by full membership.

A simple majority by players is needed to ratify the deal to be put in place for the 2020 season. There is no word yet on when that vote might happen.