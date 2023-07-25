108°F
NFL

NFL’s Pro Bowl Games leaving Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 9:10 am
 
Members of the AFC team, including honorary captain Snoop Dogg, lower left, pose for a photo wh ...
Members of the AFC team, including honorary captain Snoop Dogg, lower left, pose for a photo while celebrating a touchdown by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch in the best catch event during the ...
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch in the best catch event during the NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Pro Bowl Games are leaving Las Vegas and heading for the Sunshine State as Sin City prepares to host its first Super Bowl.

Orlando will again host the Pro Bowl on Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium, having done so between 2017-2020, the NFL announced Tuesday. Super Bowl LVIII is slated to take place at Allegiant Stadium the following week on Feb. 11.

The league’s annual all-star game took place in Las Vegas the last two seasons. The 2022 event featured the skills events at Las Vegas Ballpark, with the game itself at Allegiant Stadium. The reimagined 2023 Pro Bowl Games took place at the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters and Allegiant Stadium.

The 2023 event featured a new format that included a mix of live and taped skills competitions and a flag football game, with the NFL viewing flag football as a critical part of the sport’s future.

The 2023 event in Las Vegas drew 6.4 million viewers across Disney, ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and digital, with over 58,000 fans attending the game at Allegiant Stadium, which was up 16 percent from the previous year.

“Building off the success from last year’s reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring The 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President for Club Business and League Events.

Although the same city has previously hosted the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl the same year, it was unlikely that would occur this year in Las Vegas, with it being the city’s first time hosting the Super Bowl.

NFL executives have been making regular tip to Las Vegas, looking to finalize site selection for where the media center, various NFL sanctioned events and where multiple television studios will be located during Super Bowl week.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

