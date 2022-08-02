Review-Journal compiling list of NFL team-themed bars
It’s time for the Review-Journal’s annual NFL bars listing.
The NFL season is almost upon us and you know what that means.
It’s time for the Review-Journal’s annual NFL bars listing.
The directory serves as an easy resource for fans to find places to enjoy a game with fellow fans of their favorite team.
In contrast to a sports bar or sportsbook (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only the hometown team’s game is being aired while that team is playing.
You can view our 2021 directory at reviewjournal.com/nflbars.
If you would like your bar to be included, please contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or at @RoRichards24 on Twitter.