Review-Journal compiling list of NFL team-themed bars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2022 - 4:31 pm
 
Members of the Raiders Booster Club Las Vegas Chapter cheer after their team got a first quarte ...
Members of the Raiders Booster Club Las Vegas Chapter cheer after their team got a first quarter interception against the New England Patriots during a watch party at Jackpot Bar & Grill in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The NFL season is almost upon us and you know what that means.

It’s time for the Review-Journal’s annual NFL bars listing.

The directory serves as an easy resource for fans to find places to enjoy a game with fellow fans of their favorite team.

In contrast to a sports bar or sportsbook (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only the hometown team’s game is being aired while that team is playing.

You can view our 2021 directory at reviewjournal.com/nflbars.

If you would like your bar to be included, please contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or at @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

By / RJ

Linebacker Curtis Bolton signed with the Raiders and participated in practice on Monday, replacing Micah Kiser, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.