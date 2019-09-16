95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

Second accuser comes forward against Antonio Brown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2019 - 10:39 am
 
Updated September 16, 2019 - 11:16 am

Another woman has come forward, accusing Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct, according to Sports Illustrated.

The unnamed woman said Brown hired her to paint a mural for him while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which time he repeatedly flirted with and came on to her.

The woman told Sports Illustrated that Brown walked up to her while she was painting, completely naked with nothing but a hand cloth covering his genitals, and casually began a conversation.

After the woman ignored Brown’s advances, she claims the football star “ghosted” her, and never allowed her to finish her work of art, according to the report.

The painter is the second woman to accuse Brown of sexual misconduct this month. Britney Taylor filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in Florida, accusing Brown in three separate incidents of sexual assault.

Taylor is reportedly meeting with NFL officials Monday.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field as time runs out in ...
Elbow injury ends Roethlisberger’s season
By Will Graves The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football ...
Derek Carr breaks Raiders passing record
By / RJ

The sixth-year quarterback passed Ken Stabler, one of his father’s favorite players, to become the franchise’s all-time passing yards leader.