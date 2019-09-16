Second accuser comes forward against Antonio Brown

Another woman has come forward, accusing Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct, according to Sports Illustrated.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown works out during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The unnamed woman said Brown hired her to paint a mural for him while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which time he repeatedly flirted with and came on to her.

The woman told Sports Illustrated that Brown walked up to her while she was painting, completely naked with nothing but a hand cloth covering his genitals, and casually began a conversation.

After the woman ignored Brown’s advances, she claims the football star “ghosted” her, and never allowed her to finish her work of art, according to the report.

The painter is the second woman to accuse Brown of sexual misconduct this month. Britney Taylor filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in Florida, accusing Brown in three separate incidents of sexual assault.

Taylor is reportedly meeting with NFL officials Monday.

