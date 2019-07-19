99°F
Shark conservation group names shark after Patriots’ Julian Edelman

The Associated Press
July 19, 2019 - 11:33 am
 

CHATHAM, Mass. — This great white shark goes long.

A shark conservation group says it’s named a shark after New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Friday it named the shark “Jules” for its wily moves. The Cape Cod-based group says it originally tagged the male in 2011, but he shook the tag.

It said on Twitter: “Like Edelman, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him.”

Jules was retagged on Tuesday.

