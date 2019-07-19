Shark conservation group names shark after Patriots’ Julian Edelman
A shark conservation group says it’s named a shark after New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
CHATHAM, Mass. — This great white shark goes long.
A shark conservation group says it’s named a shark after New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Friday it named the shark “Jules” for its wily moves. The Cape Cod-based group says it originally tagged the male in 2011, but he shook the tag.
Meet Jules! Originally tagged in 2011 and unamed until now, he’s one of our most reliable sharks—returning every year since. Like @Edelman11, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him. Hard work pays off, and he was retagged Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8FK5ayOPsn
— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 19, 2019
It said on Twitter: “Like Edelman, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him.”
Jules was retagged on Tuesday.