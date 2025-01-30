This is how much it will cost you to attend the Super Bowl LIX

Airlines have raised the prices for flights from Kansas City or Philadelphia heading to New Orleans around the Super Bowl weekend.

The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated, high-stakes NFL games of the year since it determines the best football team in the league. Its monumental halftime show performances, iconic commercials, and sense of patriotism have made this high-stakes match so popular that it’s considered a part of American culture.

The Super Bowl LIX game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be held on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

After the teams playing at the Super Bowl LIX were announced on Jan. 26, all airlines raised the prices for flights from Kansas City or Philadelphia heading to New Orleans around the Super Bowl weekend, and the same happened with hotels and Airbnbs in the host city and nearby surrounding areas.

If your team was one of the two fortunate ones to play in this year’s Super Bowl, getting a ticket should be the first priority if you want to attend the championship in person. However, obtaining tickets is not as easy as it sounds, as it’s one of the most-watched sporting events in the U.S., making tickets incredibly desirable and hard to obtain.

For those committed to getting their hands on Super Bowl LIX tickets, there are currently only re-sale tickets available, with the lowest price tag ringing in at $4,500 per ticket in the farthest seat from the field, according to Ticketmaster’s website. That’s without considering the “Level Up With Super Bowl LIX Packages.”

If you successfully obtained Super Bowl LIX tickets, the hardest task has already been accomplished. However, booking flights and finding a place to stay during the championship weekend will certainly take all your savings and maybe even leave you in debt.

This is how much round trip flights to New Orleans will cost for Super Bowl LIX

If you are a Chiefs fan leaving from Kansas City on Saturday, Feb. 8, and returning on Monday, Feb. 10, the most affordable roundtrip economy class flight ticket with the same airline and a maximum of one stop costs around $630, with no luggage or fees included.

The most expensive flights with the same characteristics can cost over $1,000, which is much higher than usual, according to Google’s price meter.

If you are an Eagles fan leaving from Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 8, and returning on Monday, Feb. 10, luck is definitely not on your side since the most affordable ticket nearly doubles the cost of the Kansas City Flights. The most affordable roundtrip in Philadelphia with the same characteristics costs around $1,200, with no luggage or fees included.

The most expensive flights with the same characteristics can cost over $4,000, which is also much higher than usual, according to Google’s price meter.

This is how much a hotel or Airbnb in New Orleans will cost during Super Bowl LIX weekend

If you have no family or friends to stay with in New Orleans, brace yourself for the shocking prices.

An average hotel room for two people near New Orleans with a Saturday, Feb. 8 check-in and a Monday, Feb. 10 check-out will cost at least $700 per night for the most affordable option in a less-than-ideal location, excluding fees and tax. The price can increase to at least $5,000 per night for the most expensive option with similar characteristics but in a more convenient location distance-wise, excluding fees and tax.

If an Airbnb is more your speed, prices for two people for the same dates start at around $3,500 within the New Orleans area, and prices only skyrocket from there, according to research done on the Airbnb app.