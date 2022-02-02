What to know about the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

A guide to the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium and the ancillary events.

When and where

Noon Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

TV info

ESPN

Tickets

Ticketmaster.com from $112

Practices

Tickets: Free

Location: Las Vegas Ballpark

AFC schedule: 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:15 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday

NFC schedule: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 10:45 a.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Other events

Community Day: 3 p.m. Thursday, Wells Park

East-West Shrine Bowl: 5 p.m. Thursday, Allegiant Stadium (NFL Network)

NFL FLAG Championships: Friday-Saturday, Heritage Park; 14-under boys and 17-under girls championship Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

Crucial Catch youth all-star game: 5 p.m. Saturday, Bishop Gorman High School

Raiders in the game

P AJ Cole (starter)

DE Maxx Crosby (starter)

ILB Denzel Perryman (reserve)

WR Hunter Renfrow (reserve)

Others to watch

WR Tyreek Hills, Chiefs — A touchdown waiting to happen

QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals — Could there be a Hail Murray moment?

WR Deebo Samuel — A dynamic combo wide receiver/running back

RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts — Rebuttal to those who don’t think running backs matter

OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers — Tied sack record and likely defensive MVP