What to know about the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas
A guide to the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium and the ancillary events.
When and where
Noon Sunday at Allegiant Stadium
TV info
ESPN
Tickets
Ticketmaster.com from $112
Practices
Tickets: Free
Location: Las Vegas Ballpark
AFC schedule: 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:15 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday
NFC schedule: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 10:45 a.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Other events
Community Day: 3 p.m. Thursday, Wells Park
East-West Shrine Bowl: 5 p.m. Thursday, Allegiant Stadium (NFL Network)
NFL FLAG Championships: Friday-Saturday, Heritage Park; 14-under boys and 17-under girls championship Sunday at Allegiant Stadium
Crucial Catch youth all-star game: 5 p.m. Saturday, Bishop Gorman High School
Raiders in the game
P AJ Cole (starter)
DE Maxx Crosby (starter)
ILB Denzel Perryman (reserve)
WR Hunter Renfrow (reserve)
Others to watch
WR Tyreek Hills, Chiefs — A touchdown waiting to happen
QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals — Could there be a Hail Murray moment?
WR Deebo Samuel — A dynamic combo wide receiver/running back
RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts — Rebuttal to those who don’t think running backs matter
OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers — Tied sack record and likely defensive MVP