NFL

What to know about the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

February 2, 2022 - 3:07 pm
February 2, 2022 - 3:07 pm
 
An aerial photo shows the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin being transformed into a football field on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. Field crews have already painted the yard lines and the end zones along with Pro Bowl logos. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates another drive ending tackle versus the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Allegiant Stadium is seen in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) runs from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) while returning a fumble for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up prior to a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) prepares to defend against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cardinals in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) dances after making a catch during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A guide to the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium and the ancillary events.

When and where

Noon Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

TV info

ESPN

Tickets

Ticketmaster.com from $112

Practices

Tickets: Free

Location: Las Vegas Ballpark

AFC schedule: 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:15 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday

NFC schedule: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 10:45 a.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Other events

Community Day: 3 p.m. Thursday, Wells Park

East-West Shrine Bowl: 5 p.m. Thursday, Allegiant Stadium (NFL Network)

NFL FLAG Championships: Friday-Saturday, Heritage Park; 14-under boys and 17-under girls championship Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

Crucial Catch youth all-star game: 5 p.m. Saturday, Bishop Gorman High School

Raiders in the game

P AJ Cole (starter)

DE Maxx Crosby (starter)

ILB Denzel Perryman (reserve)

WR Hunter Renfrow (reserve)

Others to watch

WR Tyreek Hills, Chiefs — A touchdown waiting to happen

QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals — Could there be a Hail Murray moment?

WR Deebo Samuel — A dynamic combo wide receiver/running back

RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts — Rebuttal to those who don’t think running backs matter

OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers — Tied sack record and likely defensive MVP

